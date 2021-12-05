Source: TU assistant to join Riley's staff at USC

University of Tulsa offensive line coach Zach Hanson is expected to be hired by Lincoln Riley at USC, a source close to the Hurricane program told the Tulsa World on Sunday night.
Hanson is in his second season at TU after spending a year at Oklahoma with Riley as an offensive analyst. In his first year with the Hurricane, all five of the starting offensive linemen received all-conference honors in the American Athletic Conference.
Hanson’s wife, Annie, is the Sooners’ recruiting director. She also is expected to leave for USC.
Kelly Hines
Sports Writer
I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452
