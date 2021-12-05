 Skip to main content
Source: TU assistant to join Riley's staff at USC
Source: TU assistant to join Riley's staff at USC

  • Updated
University of Tulsa offensive line coach Zach Hanson is expected to be hired by Lincoln Riley at USC, a source close to the Hurricane program told the Tulsa World on Sunday night.

Hanson is in his second season at TU after spending a year at Oklahoma with Riley as an offensive analyst. In his first year with the Hurricane, all five of the starting offensive linemen received all-conference honors in the American Athletic Conference.

Hanson’s wife, Annie, is the Sooners’ recruiting director. She also is expected to leave for USC.

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

