Source: Louisiana Tech's Eric Konkol accepts offer to be TU's next coach

A University of Tulsa source confirmed to the Tulsa World that Louisiana Tech's Eric Konkol has accepted an offer to become the Golden Hurricane's head men’s basketball coach.

A press conference officially announcing the hiring will be at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Reynolds Center. It is believed that TU athletic director Rick Dickson communicated with Konkol, 45, only during Zoom connections.

Sources told the Tulsa World on Monday that TU players were told to expect a team meeting Tuesday afternoon, suggesting that the players would be introduced to their new head coach before the official press conference.

Konkol won 67% of his games at Louisiana Tech in seven seasons. His teams won 20-plus games six times.

The Bulldogs finished 24-8 in 2020-21 and appeared in the National Invitation Tournament, finishing third after losing to Mississippi State in the semifinals and defeating Colorado State in the third-place game.

Konkol was a student assistant at TU during the 2000-01 season.

After the 2020-21 season, Konkol signed an extension worth $2 million through 2026 at Louisiana Tech. His team went 24-10 in the 2021-22 season. The details of his buyout have not been released.

He and his wife, Meagan, have two sons, Ethan and Ryan.

Konkol succeeds Frank Haith, who won 138 games in eight seasons at TU. He completed his career second all-time in wins. The university announced Haith’s resignation March 12 following an 11-20 season.

The Hurricane’s average home attendance last season was 2,910 per game. Excluding the 2020-21 season when its attendance was limited by COVID, it was the second-worst season for attendance at the Reynolds Center by more than 1,000 per game since the facility opened in 1998.

