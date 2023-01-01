 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SMU's torrid 3-point shooting results in rout over TU

Tulsa vs Houston (copy)

Tulsa's Bryant Selebangue (33) had 21 points and nine rebounds Sunday at SMU. TULSA WORLD FILE

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

DALLAS –– Sam Griffin scored 22 while Bryant Selabangue added a career-high 21 points plus nine rebounds, but it wasn't nearly enough for the University of Tulsa in a 92-67 loss to SMU on Sunday afternoon at Moody Coliseum.

SMU (6-8, 1-0 AAC) had its best 3-point shooting performances of the season as it went 14-of-26 on treys while TU (4-9, 0-2) was only 6-of-20. The Golden Hurricane entered Sunday’s game with a top-10 defense on 3s nationally.

Zach Nutall and Samuel Williamson paced SMU with 17 points each. The Mustangs romped despite their season's scoring leader, Zhuric Phelps, playing only eight minutes before leaving with an injury.

TU's Anthony Pritchard had nine points, six steals and five assists.

Griffin gave TU a quick start as he opened the scoring with a pair of 3s in the opening minute, but only made 2-of-9 during the rest of the game. In the first half, there were five lead changes and nine ties -- the last on Selebangue's follow shot that made it 36-36 with 1:34 left. But SMU ended the half with a 7-0 run for a 43-36 lead.

The Mustangs then began the second half with a 19-8 lead for a 62-44 lead and were never threatened again. SMU outrebounded TU 36-26.

TU’s trip continues Wednesday at Tulane.

