SMU women rally as TU women lose third in a row

Savannah Wilkinson led SMU back from an early 14-point deficit as the Lady Mustangs rallied past Tulsa 61-54 on Saturday afternoon at the Reynolds Center.

Wilkinson had 14 points and eight rebounds while Jasmine Smith contributed 10 points with nine rebounds for SMU (14-6, 5-3 American Athletic).

Temira Poindexter had 20 points and eight rebounds for TU (15-6, 5-3), which is on a three-game losing streak. Poindexter was 5-of-9 on 3s. Delanie Crawford added 13 points.

TU opened with a 13-0 run over the first four minutes and the lead grew to 16-2. But SMU battled back and cut its deficit to 18-12 at the end of the first quarter and 32-29 going into halftime.

SMU took its first lead at 42-40 on a Smith basket, but TU's Katelyn Levings answered with a 3. However, Wilkinson's basket gave SMU a 44-43 edge going into the fourth quarter.

The fourth began promisingly for TU as Crawford sank a trey, but that 46-44 lead would be the Hurricane's last. SMU went ahead to stay at 48-46 on Smith's basket. It was 52-50 after Poindexter made a 3 with 5:06 left, but SMU scored the next five points, capped by Ella Brow's three-point play with 1:19 left, and TU never cut its deficit under 4 during the rest of the game.

TU committed 24 turnovers compared to SMU's nine. The Hurricane was 7-of-12 from the field in the first quarter, but only 11-of-40 for the final three quarters.

“I thought we had a great start in the first quarter and first half, but we turned the ball over and didn’t take care of the ball like we should have,” TU coach Angie Nelp said. “We fought hard, but we didn’t shoot the ball great in the second half. SMU is a good team and we saw a little bit of on-ball pressure, but we struggled to find our rhythm. We are going to watch film and continue to grow this young team and continue to move forward.”

TU will host Cincinnati at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

SMU 61, TULSA 54

SMU;12;17;15;17;--;61

TU;18;14;11;11;--;54

SMU (14-6, 5-3 AAC): Wilkinson 6-22 2-4 14, Embry 2-9 5-6 9, Jones 2-5 2-2 6, Smith 4-13 2-2 10, Bradley 3-7 0-0 6, Rufus 0-0 0-0 0, Brow 3-6 1-1 8, Peterson 3-10 1-1 7, Pitts 0-0 1-2 1, Perry 0-0 0-0 0, Criswell 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-72 14-18 61.

Tulsa (15-6 5-3): Poindexter 7-17 1-1 20, Crawford 5-10 1-2 13, Mayberry 1-8 2-2 4, Bittle 0-7 4-8 4, Young 2-2 0-1 4, Levings 3-5 0-0 9, Gallegos 0-1 0-0 0, Periman 0-0 0-0 0, Mathews 0-1 0-0 0, Lyles 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 18-52 8-14 54.

3-Point Goals: SMU 1-10 (Jones 0-1, Smith 0-3, Bradley 0-2, Brow 1-4), TU 10-30 (Poindexter 5-9, Crawford 2-6, Mayberry 0-5, Bittle 0-3, Levings 3-5, Mathews 0-1, Lyles 0-1). Assists: SMU 8 (Bradley 4), TU 9 (Bittle 4). Fouled Out: TU Poindexter. Rebounds: SMU 48 (Smith 9), TU 40 (Poindexter 8). Total Fouls: SMU 14, TU 19. Technical Fouls: None. A: 1,308.