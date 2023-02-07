DALLAS -- Reagan Bradley scored 18 points and Savannah Wilkinson added 16 to lead Southern Methodist past Tulsa 81-58 on Tuesday night at Moody Coliseum.

Chantae Embry had 14 points and 12 for the Mustangs (16-7, 6-4 American Athletic). Temira Poindexter paced the Hurricane (15-7, 6-4) with 16 points.

TU has lost four of its past five games. SMU swept the season series as it also won 61-54 on Jan. 28 at Tulsa.

SMU led from start to finish. It was 9-8 before SMU shut out TU over the last 5:31 of the first quarter. The Mustangs' lead grew to 33-18 at halftime and 64-41 at the end of the third quarter. SMU's biggest lead was 27.

Tulsa’s 18 first-half points was its second lowest this season.

SMU held a 42-20 rebounding lead and 21-12 edge in assists.

For TU, Maddie Bittle surpassed 900 career points and Maya Mayberry reached 800 points.

The Hurricane will host Tulane at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Reynolds Center.