Daniel Allen Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Daniel Allen Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

1. SMU: The Ponies return a chunk of a top 15 offense from 2022, in addition to a 26-man transfer portal class — 18 of which featured former Power Five prospects. Winning football seems to be returning to the Hilltop this season in what could be SMU’s best team since the 1980s.

2. Tulane: In spite of several key losses to the NFL, the Green Wave return quarterback Michael Pratt and head coach Willie Fritz after a 12-2 season, featuring an AAC title and a Cotton Bowl win over Southern California.

3. UTSA: Quarterback Frank Harris and head coach Jeff Traylor returning should be enough to propel the Roadrunners to a third consecutive 10-win season and keep them in contention for an AAC title.

4. Memphis: The Tigers return a haul of key pieces after a hot end to the 2022 season, finishing 3-1 for a 7-6 campaign.

5. Florida Atlantic: The Owls reeled in Tom Herman, who already has two years of experience in the AAC from his Houston days. Not to mention, he spent four seasons at Texas and brings former Longhorn and Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson with him.

6. Tulsa: Perhaps first-year head coach Kevin Wilson — a renowned offensive mind — can guide TU to new heights.

7. East Carolina: The Pirates went 8-5 in 2022, showing flashes of potential in near-upset bids over North Carolina State and Cincinnati. In spite of the loss of quarterback Holton Ahlers, ECU could be poised to a major jump in 2023.

8. Rice: The Owls can only hope former five-star recruit and former Southern California Georgia/West Virginia quarterback JT Daniels can give them their first winning season since 2014.

9. Navy: The triple option will no longer compile the Midshipmen’s offensive identity. While they will still don a run-heavy scheme, larger emphasis on passing. But perhaps a change in regime with the hire of Brian Newberry could return winning football to the Naval Academy.

10. North Texas: Conference transitions affect everyone and each respective team differently. How will it affect the Mean Green and new head coach Eric Morris ahead of their inaugural season in the AAC?

11. UAB: In spite of a 7-6 finish a year ago, the Blazers could undergo some obstacles in their first AAC season. Not to mention, it’s first-year head coach Trent Dilfer’s inaugural FBS gig.

12. South Florida: Perhaps a new face leading the program is what the Bulls need for success in the long run. But given the roster makeup and returning production from a 1-11 team last year isn’t too enticing. An impressive transfer portal class this off-season could result in significant progress.

13. Temple: A 3-9 finish in 2022 that featured a stagnant offense and an inconsistent defense doesn’t provide too much hype for second-year coach Stan Draper’s team ahead of 2023.

14. Charlotte: A 3-9 campaign and fourth-to-last defensive ranking for the Knights in 2022 isn’t too promising. Not to mention, the jump from Conference USA to AAC will likely be troubling.

Players to watch

QB Michael Pratt, Tulane: Pratt threw for 3,010 yards and 27 touchdowns for only five interceptions in 2022. This includes a 234-yard, two-touchdown outing in a Cotton Bowl win over Southern California.

RB Camar Wheaton, SMU: The former five-star recruit spent one season at Alabama in 2021, before transferring to SMU ahead of last season. He showed flashes at times, and barring his health, will likely be poised for a breakout in 2023.

QB Frank Harris, UTSA: The seventh-year quarterback has amassed 9,352 career passing yards and 74 total touchdowns with the Roadrunners, including a 4,000-yard, 32-touchdown campaign in 2022.

QB JT Daniels, Rice: The former five-star recruit’s journey to H-Town has been nothing short of a whirlwind, featuring stops at Southern California, Georgia and most recently West Virginia. Perhaps a stint in Rice’s pro-style offense will poise him for a breakout season.