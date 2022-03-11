SMU eliminates Tulsa men from AAC Tournament

Kendric Davis had 24 points as SMU defeated Tulsa 83-58 in the American Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinals on Friday night in Fort Worth, Texas.

Marcus Weathers had 18 points and nine rebounds for SMU (23-7). Emmanuel Bandoumel added 16 points and seven rebounds. Michael Weathers had 12 points and seven blocks.

Sam Griffin had 16 points for the Golden Hurricane (11-20). Jeriah Horne added 12 points. Darien Jackson had 11 points.

“Give SMU a lot of credit, they played very well,” Tulsa coach Frank Haith said. “I felt like to beat them, we had to play our best basketball. I thought we busted our tail last night (in a win over Wichita State). To beat this team, we needed to be on point defensively like we were last night. And we had to execute like we did yesterday.”

The Hurricane was held to 33% shooting for the game while SMU hit 43% of its shots. The Mustangs also converted 13 3-pointers on 34 attempts (38.2%) while Tulsa was 7-of-22 (31.8%).

SMU blocked 10 shots to Tulsa’s five and took care of the ball, committing only three turnovers to Tulsa’s 12, which resulted in an 18-2 advantage in points off turnovers.

“They (SMU) took us out of a lot of things with their defense.” Haith said. “And then offensively, Kendric (Davis) got it going. When I thought we could make a run, he turned it up another level and played like the player of the year in this league.”

The Hurricane got within six at 50-44, but Davis answered with a 3 for the Mustangs. That started a 17-6 SMU run that got the lead to 67-50 and the Mustangs were able to close out the game from there.

SMU 83, TULSA 58

TULSA (11-20): Horne 4-15 4-6 12, Idowu 2-5 1-2 5, Griffin 6-21 1-1 16, Haywood 2-7 1-2 6, Jackson 4-8 1-1 11, Draine 2-5 0-0 5, Gaston-Chapman 1-2 1-4 3, Konstantynovskyi 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-63 9-16 58.

SMU (23-7): Ma.Weathers 7-11 4-8 18, Bandoumel 5-13 2-2 16, Davis 7-23 4-4 24, Nutall 3-8 0-0 8, Mi.Weathers 4-7 3-5 12, Phelps 2-2 1-2 5, Clark 0-1 0-0 0, Agunanne 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, McBride 0-0 0-0 0, Young 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-65 14-21 83.

Halftime: SMU 40-29. 3-Point Goals: Tulsa 7-22 (Griffin 3-11, Jackson 2-2, Draine 1-3, Haywood 1-3, Horne 0-3), SMU 13-34 (Davis 6-15, Bandoumel 4-9, Nutall 2-7, Mi.Weathers 1-2, Ma.Weathers 0-1). Fouled Out: Gaston-Chapman. Rebounds: Tulsa 38 (Idowu 8), SMU 35 (Ma.Weathers 9). Assists: Tulsa 14 (Haywood 7), SMU 18 (Davis 5). Total Fouls: Tulsa 17, SMU 13.