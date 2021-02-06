Slumping TU loses again, falling 65-58 against UCF

At the Reynolds Center on Saturday, one team found its confidence, and the other team continued to freefall.

The University of Tulsa was the latter, adding a dismal 65-58 defeat against UCF to its midseason slump that includes four losses in the past five games in American Athletic Conference play.

“We’re not a confident bunch right now,” Tulsa coach Frank Haith said. “We’re really struggling with our confidence.”

Against a non-threatening team that entered having dropped eight of its last nine, the Hurricane (9-8, 6-6) had an excellent chance to get back on track. Instead it remained out of sorts, committing a variety of unforced errors — big men being unable to hold on to easy passes, guards losing control of their dribble.

Prevailing in Tulsa for the first time in 12 attempts, UCF (5-9, 3-8) never trailed, opening the game with three consecutive 3-pointers for the early 9-0 cushion. The Knights made a season-high 13 shots from long range including several wild stepbacks late in the shot clock.

“I thought they were too comfortable early making some 3s and that’s what happens,” Haith said. “You get some confidence and you’re going to end up making some tough ones.”