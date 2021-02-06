Slumping TU loses again, falling 65-58 against UCF

At the Reynolds Center on Saturday, one team found its confidence, and the other team continued to freefall.
The University of Tulsa was the latter, adding a dismal 65-58 defeat against UCF to its midseason slump that includes four losses in the past five games in American Athletic Conference play.
“We’re not a confident bunch right now,” Tulsa coach Frank Haith said. “We’re really struggling with our confidence.”
Against a non-threatening team that entered having dropped eight of its last nine, the Hurricane (9-8, 6-6) had an excellent chance to get back on track. Instead it remained out of sorts, committing a variety of unforced errors — big men being unable to hold on to easy passes, guards losing control of their dribble.
Prevailing in Tulsa for the first time in 12 attempts, UCF (5-9, 3-8) never trailed, opening the game with three consecutive 3-pointers for the early 9-0 cushion. The Knights made a season-high 13 shots from long range including several wild stepbacks late in the shot clock.
“I thought they were too comfortable early making some 3s and that’s what happens,” Haith said. “You get some confidence and you’re going to end up making some tough ones.”
After TU pulled within one late in the first half on a layup from Darien Jackson, a trio of 3-pointers from UCF followed. Darius Perry, who scored a game-high 18 points, drained one at the buzzer to put his team up nine at halftime.
The Knights’ advantage reached 16 on another 3-pointer from Perry six minutes into the second half. Eventually they cooled off, going a stunning eight minutes without scoring.
The Hurricane capitalized, stringing together a solid 14-0 run down the stretch. After a second-chance basket from Jackson, the deficit was down to one with 2:30 left.
Following a made free throw, TU had an opportunity to knot the score or go up one on its next possession but forced an early shot that was off the mark. On the other end, Brandon Mahan hit a dagger 3-pointer.
“We had the ball with two minutes to go and I thought we settled,” Haith said. “We didn’t put pressure on the basket and we had a chance to really put them back on their heels. That hurt us.”
Down five in the final minute, the Hurricane came up empty on a crucial possession, wasting precious seconds with pointless dribbling and throwing up a prayer as the shot clock expired. UCF hit four free throws to seal the victory.