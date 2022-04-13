Signing day: Two Texan signees join Eric Konkol's first TU class

On his first signing day at the helm of the University of Tulsa’s men’s basketball program, coach Eric Konkol onboarded two standout prospects from Texas in Brian “BB” Knight II and Jesaiah McWright.

Both Knight II and McWright signed to play for Konkol at his former post, Louisiana Tech, during the early signing period in November. Both were released from their Letters of Intent before Konkol and his staff recruited them to TU.

“Once they got their release, it allowed me to have a conversation with them about Tulsa, them, our vision and everything,” said Konkol, who was hired as TU’s 31st men’s basketball coach March 22. “A lot of things were just based on familiarity, the family environment that we have here, and we’ve enjoyed those conversations previously.

“We also had a need for their skill-set,” Konkol said.

McWright, a 6-foot-5 “explosive guard,” was a three-star recruit at Cypress Falls High School. He scored 14.3 points per game his senior season and was named District 16-6A’s Most Valuable Player. He also received academic All-District recognition.

“(McWright) can play multiple positions, can guard multiple guys,” Konkol said.

Knight II was injured seven games into his senior season. Like McWright, the 6-6 guard was also a three-star prospect out of Tompkins High School. He scored 1,687 points in a Tompkins uniform and and was a 19-6A All-District First Team selection his junior season, while also earning academic All-District honors.

“BB’s got those strengths with shooting and length and athleticism,” Konkol said.

Konkol said he was excited for both players to join his team as both will be competing for playing time next season.

“That excitement comes from a number of things, not just the talents they are,” Konkol said, “but the type of people they are, students. I think these guys are very well-rounded with the family backgrounds that they have.

“I’m certainly expecting them to challenge and compete,” Konkol said.

McWright and Knight II join Charles Chukwu, a 6-foot-9 forward — also from Texas — who signed during the early period in November. The three comprise TU’s 2022 signing class.

“We want to build something that’s sustainable long-term, and this is a game of people. People are the ones that are playing the game on the floor, that are coaching, that are working with one another,” Konkol said, “When you put together great people, I think great things can happen, not only on the floor, but within our community.”

A fourth signee, DJ Jefferson, who also signed during the early period, has indicated to the university that he will pursue a release from his Letter of Intent to re-open his recruiting process.

Konkol said his conversations with Jefferson are ongoing, noting that he believes Jefferson’s decision “is a long ways away, based on what he wants to do.”

Altogether, Konkol and his staff expect to have two scholarships available pending the outcome of Jefferson’s recruiting process.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.