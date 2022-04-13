Signing day: Stars align for Angie Nelp, Katelyn Levings reunion at TU

For both second-year coach Angie Nelp and signee Katelyn Levings, the opportunity to reunite with one another at the University of Tulsa was hard to pass up.

Nelp, who was an assistant at Arizona State from 2017-21, recruited Levings to ASU from Edmond Memorial in 2020. One year and one day after being hired as TU’s head coach, Nelp signed Levings out of the transfer portal Wednesday.

Levings, a 6-foot-3-inch forward, scored 4.6 points per game at ASU last season. She started five games, including ASU's last four.

“When I saw (Levings) was in the transfer portal, I did get really excited because I knew that she would be a perfect fit for what we are doing here,” Nelp said. “She is a perfect fit for our system and our style of play, and I knew that she would fit our culture, and I knew that Katelyn is a really good leader."

At ASU, Nelp frequently worked with Levings individually as they formed a bond.

“(Nelp) was my coach for everything … She was the person I would go to when I had a bad day, when I needed advice,” Levings said. “Knowing her and getting that phone call from her once I was in the portal, and her saying that she wanted me, I knew this was a person I could run to and trust.

"It was almost like an instant, 'I know this is my new home,'" said Levings, who announced her commitment to TU via Twitter on April 4.

Levings and Nelp have more in common than their crossed paths at ASU. Twenty-two years before Levings received Oklahoma All-State honors after scoring 15.7 points per game her senior year at Edmond Memorial, Nelp was Oklahoma’s Gatorade Player of the Year at Canadian High School in 1998.

“Katelyn is a perfect example of a kid who grew up in Oklahoma … understanding the meaning of Oklahoma basketball,” Nelp said. “So for her to be able to come back home to Oklahoma and play in the state where basketball has meant so much to her, and she’s also had so much impact … it’s a really big deal.

"It’s exciting, and it’s fun for her to be able to come back and play here at Tulsa and represent the state of Oklahoma.”

During Nelp's debut season, she often started five former Oklahoma preps while leading the Golden Hurricane to its first 10-0 start in program history — one year removed from a five-win campaign in 2021.

“Recruiting the state of Oklahoma is a huge priority for us. We are always going to start here with our local footprint with recruiting, and then work our way out from there," Nelp said.

TU's season ended March 20 in a second-round loss to Wyoming in the Women's National Invitation Tournament. It was the deepest run by a TU women's team since 2015.

"I think, first and foremost, all the credit goes to these young women on this team this year," Nelp said. "They worked incredibly hard every single day. I can not say enough about their training and their dedication and their commitment.”

TU also signed 6-foot-even guard Caroline Lyles, a senior from Argyle High School in Argyle, Texas on Wednesday. She scored 14.7 points per game and led her team to a 37-1 record. Lyles was one of the first recruits that Nelp contacted when she took the TU job one year ago.

"(Lyles) was one of my first calls that I made to get to know her and begin to recruit her here … I felt she was able to see herself here at Tulsa, and so she committed to us earlier this year," Nelp said. “Carolyne is a big guard that score in so many different ways. She can shoot the 3, she can get to the rim … we’re excited to be able to add her to an already talented freshman class we have coming in.”

Including Levings, Lyles and five high school signees during the early period in November, the Golden Hurricane will add seven scholarship players to its team next season. Altogether, TU will have two scholarships open headed into the summer.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.