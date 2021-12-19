Shamari Brooks to conclude memorable TU career in Myrtle Beach Bowl on Monday

“He’s been such a great leader, a guy that you can always depend on but (also) a guy, when it comes game time, is always going to be ready to play,” Montgomery said.

At Union, Brooks had to wait his turn, playing as a backup until exploding for 2,000 yards and 28 touchdowns as a senior. He was MVP of the Class 6AI championship game, scoring three touchdowns against Norman North to secure the gold ball.

But before his breakout season, TU got a glimpse of his potential at a team camp and made him a recruiting priority. When Brooks signed with the Hurricane, Montgomery identified him as the steal of the class.

“We saw Shamari and we were just blown away,” Montgomery said. “We knew other people were kind of questioning because he’s not tall in stature … but he just plays with so much passion. He’s relentless about his craft. He plays with so much heart. And we knew we got a steal right then.”

Off the field, Brooks is quiet and humble. He has aspirations of playing at the next level, but has relished his role as reliable playmaker for his hometown team.