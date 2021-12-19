Shamari Brooks to conclude memorable TU career in Myrtle Beach Bowl on Monday

CONWAY, S.C. — One of the defining moments of Shamari Brooks’ memorable career at the University of Tulsa came during his freshman year.
During a first-quarter drive at SMU in 2017, Brooks grimaced in pain after being tackled but stayed in the game for five more plays — including one on which he scored a touchdown. It wasn’t until he came off the field that he disclosed the injury that ended his season.
“I’ve broken my collarbone twice,” TU coach Philip Montgomery said Sunday, looking back on what happened in that game. “I know what that feels like.
“That’s (Shamari) to a T. He’s competitive. He’s tough. And that dude wants to do what’s right, across the board.”
A gritty, 5-foot-8 running back out of Union High School, Brooks will go down as one of the top rushers in Hurricane history. He is 29 yards from second place on the all-time rushing chart heading into Monday’s Myrtle Beach Bowl against Old Dominion, fittingly played at Brooks Stadium.
“It’s really emotional just knowing this will be my last ride,” Brooks said, “but I’m really excited to go out there one more time with my teammates and give it all I’ve got.”
Brooks has always given 100% as the mainstay for TU’s offense during an up-and-down era that has included five starting quarterbacks. He’s produced 16 games with at least 100 yards, and his 767 career carries is a program record.
“He’s been such a great leader, a guy that you can always depend on but (also) a guy, when it comes game time, is always going to be ready to play,” Montgomery said.
At Union, Brooks had to wait his turn, playing as a backup until exploding for 2,000 yards and 28 touchdowns as a senior. He was MVP of the Class 6AI championship game, scoring three touchdowns against Norman North to secure the gold ball.
But before his breakout season, TU got a glimpse of his potential at a team camp and made him a recruiting priority. When Brooks signed with the Hurricane, Montgomery identified him as the steal of the class.
“We saw Shamari and we were just blown away,” Montgomery said. “We knew other people were kind of questioning because he’s not tall in stature … but he just plays with so much passion. He’s relentless about his craft. He plays with so much heart. And we knew we got a steal right then.”
Off the field, Brooks is quiet and humble. He has aspirations of playing at the next level, but has relished his role as reliable playmaker for his hometown team.
“Just being able to have the opportunity to play in my own city, like I've always said, it’s a big privilege to me,” he said. “I take big pride in it and putting up a good name behind my family and playing for them and everybody around my community.”
Brooks, who likely would have set the program rushing record if not for injuries, is focused on helping the Hurricane deliver another victory in his final game.
“It’s about finishing,” he said. “This game is big for us, just finishing on the right note and just knowing how far we’ve come from the beginning of how we started.”