Sam Griffin, Tim Dalger lead TU men to impressive 85-66 win over Loyola Chicago

That was impressive.

The University of Tulsa men started their weekend trip to the Myrtle Beach Invitational Tournament on a high note, as Sam Griffin scored 20 points, 17 in the second half, to lead TU to a convincing 85-66 victory over Loyola Chicago on Thursday night at the HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina.

Brandon Betson scored 18 points and had four assists and Tim Dalger added 17 points and nine rebounds for TU (2-1), while Bryant Selebangue also just missed a double-double with nine points and a game-high 10 rebounds.

Loyola Chicago (2-1) went 25-8 last season and participated in the NCAA Tournament after winning the Missouri Valley Conference. This season, the Ramblers have a lot of newcomers and are moving to the Atlantic 10.

Philip Alston scored 18 points and added six rebounds to lead Loyola, which also committed 22 turnovers, a season-high for a Tulsa opponent so far.

The triumph advances Tulsa into the tournament semifinals at 6 p.m. Friday (ESPNU) against Charlotte (3-0), which won its first-round contest 54-42 over Boise State. The 49ers went 17-14 last year, finishing fourth in Conference USA, losing in the second round of the conference tournament.

Griffin bounces back: This game didn’t start out well for Griffin, but he responded well. After committing two fouls within the first 1:46 of the game, Griffin came off the floor early and stayed on the bench until there was 6:58 left in the first half, with Tulsa trailing 20-15. He came back in, hit a 3-pointer to pull TU to within 24-20 with 5:20 to go, and then came out again about a minute after that. All in all, he played just five minutes and had three points in the first half.

But the second half, Griffin came alive and made a huge impact on the game, scoring 17 of his 20 points on 7-of-12 shooting, including three more 3-pointers, while adding three rebounds and three assists. And he didn’t get whistled for another foul, ending the game with two.

It was a nice bounce back for Griffin from the last game, when he shot 2-of-10 from the floor and wound up with nine points in the 85-79 win over Jackson State, after he notched a career-high 29 in the season-opening 73-70 loss at Oregon State.

Rough Stretch: Tulsa had jumped out to an early lead, building a 13-5 advantage over the first seven minutes of the contest, but Loyola responded with three consecutive 3-pointers to start a 15-0 run over the next 6½ minutes. That pushed it to a seven-point advantage, which coincided with much of the time that Griffin sat out because of his two early fouls. But TU responded well, using a 10-2 run of its own to retake the lead 25-24 on Embery-Simpson’s basket with 2:56 left in the half. The teams traded baskets, and the lead, multiple times over the next two minutes before entering halftime tied 30-30.

Second-half heroics: With the teams tied entering the second half, there were two lead changes, and the game was tied again at 38-38 with 15:17 remaining, before Tulsa reeled off a 20-3 run over the next five minutes to take over the game. Included in that stretch were eight straight points from Dalger, including two treys, as well as five points from Betson.

The closest Loyola could get after that was 12 points, when a left-handed layup from Jalen Quinn cut it to 64-52 with 7:02 left, but the Hurricane scored the next 10 points to remove any thoughts of a late comeback.

By the Numbers

4: the margin of Tulsa’s rebounding edge, as the Hurricane beat the Ramblers on the boards 33-29, the first time this season they did so.

19: the number of fouls committed by Tulsa, a season-high, led by Anthony Pritchard’s four.

8: points scored by sophomore Sterling Gaston-Chapman, a career-high, after he had put in a total of six points combined in the first two games. He shot 1-for-4 from the floor, but was 6-of-6 on free throws.

54.8: Tulsa’s shooting percentage in the second half, when it shot 17-of-31 from the floor, including 7-for-13 (53.8%) from 3-point range

27: points scored by Tulsa’s bench, compared to 22 from Loyola’s bench.

TULSA 85, LOYOLA CHICAGO 66

LOYOLA CHICAGO (2-1): Alston 7-12 3-5 18, Thomas 0-5 4-4 4, Welch 3-3 0-0 6, Norris 3-7 0-0 8, Quinn 3-5 2-2 8, Kennedy 3-6 1-2 9, Schwieger 2-6 0-0 5, Edwards 1-5 0-0 2, Dawson 1-3 0-0 2, Golden 0-0 2-2 2, Hutson 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-53 12-15 66.

TULSA (2-1): Dalger 6-12 2-4 17, Selebangue 3-7 3-4 9, Gaston-Chapman 1-4 6-6 8, Griffin 8-13 0-0 20, Pritchard 2-6 0-0 4, Betson 4-6 8-8 18, Embery-Simpson 1-4 3-4 6, Chukwu 0-0 0-0 0, McWright 0-1 0-0 0, Knight 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 26-54 22-26 85.

Halftime: 30-30. 3-Point Goals: LOC Chicago 6-22 (Kennedy 2-4, Norris 2-5, Alston 1-1, Schwieger 1-5, Dawson 0-1, Quinn 0-1, Thomas 0-2, Edwards 0-3), TUL 11-24 (Griffin 4-8, Dalger 3-6, Betson 2-3, Knight 1-1, Embery-Simpson 1-3, Gaston-Chapman 0-1, Pritchard 0-2). Fouled Out: LOC, Kennedy. Rebounds: LOC 25 (Alston, Welch 6), TUL 30 (Selebangue 10). Assists: LOC 12 (Norris 4), TUL 15 (Betson 4). Total Fouls: LOC 25, TUL 19. A: 1,143.