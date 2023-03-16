Five of the University of Tulsa's top six scorers are in the portal after the Hurricane went 5-25 this year, the most losses in a season in program history.

Guards Sam Griffin and Brandon Betson entered the portal Thursday. Griffin led TU in scoring with 15.2 points per game this season while Betson averaged 9.9 points and started 10 games.

Guards Anthony Pritchard and Keyshawn Embery-Simpson and forward Tim Dalger announced decisions to transfer Monday. The five players combine to represent 65.7% of the team's scoring this season.

To replace the departures following his first season, coach Eric Konkol has received commitments from two of his former Louisiana Tech players: guards Cobe Williams and Keaston Willis.

Williams averaged 18.8 points in 23 games before stepping away from the team for personal reasons while Willis was third in scoring with 12.4 points per game.