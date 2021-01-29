Road-heavy stretch exposing TU's weaknesses

In the midst of a brutal portion of the schedule, the University of Tulsa is having an identity crisis.

Since ending a promising six-game win streak, the Hurricane has been out of sorts, dropping three consecutive road games in which it never led. The disappointing performances have prompted coach Frank Haith to re-evaluate his personnel near the midpoint of the American Athletic Conference slate.

“We’ve just got to figure out who we’re going to play,” Haith said after his team lost 76-67 at Temple on Tuesday. “Some of these guys we’ve given opportunities to and maybe we need to look at doing some different things.”

Road games can expose a team’s weaknesses, and for the Hurricane they certainly have. Several players are struggling with confidence and coping with poor shooting nights, and lulls without leaders Elijah Joiner and Brandon Rachal on the court as a result of fouls or breathers have been problematic.

The challenge will be to get more production from a guard lineup that includes Keyshawn Embery-Simpson, who is 2-of-17 from the field in his last two outings for a total of six points, and Curtis Haywood II, who is shooting 25.6% on field goals. Embery-Simpson has started 12 games and Haywood 10.