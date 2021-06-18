RIP, Goldie: TU's canine ambassador has died after brief cancer battle

Goldie, the golden retriever who was University of Tulsa's beloved canine ambassador, died Friday after a brief battle with cancer. She was 8 years old.

"TU thanks everyone who helped care for Goldie and support the canine ambassador program," the university posted online. "She touched hundreds of lives and always brought a smile to our faces.

"While the university is evaluating whether to continue the program and what it might look like in the future, our hearts go out to Goldie's family as well as all those who loved her and drew inspiration from her feisty spirit."

Introduced as a 5-month-old puppy before the start of the 2013 football season, Goldie served as the Hurricane's first live mascot in decades.

Throughout her tenure, she wore a red cape and rode on an ATV while leading the football team onto the field. She was trained to retrieve the football tee after kickoffs, to the cheers of fans.

In addition to appearances at sporting events, Goldie was part of TU's community service outreach, visiting nursing homes, children's hospitals and schools. She also gained recognition as an award-winning dock diver at competitions across the country.

