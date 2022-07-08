Rick Dickson: TU in 'greatest era of stability' during conference realignment turmoil

While conference realignment rumors swirl about the NCAA, University of Tulsa Athletic Director Rick Dickson feels secure about his school's future.

“It’s an unsettling time and a time of instability. Everyone that’s in FBS for football is impacted during a period like that,” Dickson said. “Fortunately, TU’s in its greatest era of stability in terms of conference and level of conference it’s in.”

It was first reported last June that Oklahoma and Texas would be leaving the Big 12 to join the Southeastern Conference. The Big 12 recruited three American Athletic Conference teams, UCF, Houston and Cincinnati, plus BYU to join its conference.

“Starting at this time last year, was the first time through my 30-plus years I felt it was different,” Dickson said. “It’s the first time that the kingpin, corner pieces of conferences left a conference … You never saw Ohio State and Michigan or Alabama have rumblings about leaving.”

The AAC, TU’s home since 2014, added six new schools in response to the three vacancies and “came through this about as whole and intact as you could,” Dickson said. Florida Atlantic, Charlotte, North Texas, UTSA, Rice and UAB will join the AAC on July 1, 2023.

“If you start with ‘OK, what is it that conferences provide?’ It’s your collective value of your media rights of the group that you’re associated with,” Dickson said. “Meaning we lost three and brought six in, and we came through it without any reduction in our media rights.”

The Big 10 will welcome the Pac 12’s Southern Cal and UCLA in 2024, leading to more chaos in the conference landscape.

“It all triggered because of what started last summer, and the next response we just saw in the last 10 days,” Dickson said. “Now, either or Pac 12 or Big 12 will have to respond in some fashion.”

While it isn’t clear to Dickson how it could affect TU moving forward, he knows the uptick in conference realignment will have more impact before the dust settles.

“Our governing body is diminishing and disappearing right before our eyes in the NCAA. That’s the backdrop to all this,” Dickson said. “No. 2, if you look at the chaos that’s going on at the conference level … those two things happening in conjunction, that to me is what’s causing the chaos and instability.

“It’s almost like there’s meteorites and shooting stars going off simultaneously, and you may not be directly hit or impacted by one of them, but you’re still impacted.”

In the meantime, Dickson has worked to keep his prominent coaches, including football coach Philip Montgomery and basketball coaches Eric Konkol and Angie Nelp, up-to-speed on the university’s future. Ongoing conversations with fellow athletic administrators have lent Dickson more perspective.

“As you would expect, they kind of just want to know what’s going on, what’s known versus what’s speculation,” Dickson said. “You just try to get as full a picture as you can through that.

“I feel like it’s a move that may play out in a couple stages that you’ll now see brands come from every direction ... it doesn’t matter where you reside."