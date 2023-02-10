A month after being introduced as the University of Tulsa’s defensive coordinator, Matt Guerrieri is reportedly headed elsewhere.

Guerrieri has accepted the co-defensive coordinator position at Indiana, multiple outlets reported Friday night. He also will coach safeties for the Hoosiers.

Last month, the 34-year-old jumped at the chance to work with Kevin Wilson. The pair was on the Ohio State staff together in 2022, with Guerrieri serving as senior adviser and analyst while Wilson was offensive coordinator.

“I have seen (Wilson’s) relationship with his players in Indiana; I’ve seen his relationships with his players at Ohio State,” Guerrieri said Jan. 11. “The relationships every single day is what matters to me.

“To be able to see that in person, build a relationship with him and then get that opportunity (at TU), it was a no-brainer for me to take advantage of this.”

Guerrieri was on the recruiting trail for the Hurricane leading up to signing day last week. The departure, which has not been confirmed, likely means his contract wasn’t signed yet.

“What an awesome opportunity, a great place,” Guerrieri said at TU last month. “It’s awesome to be here and be welcomed with open arms. I look forward to building relationships with everybody here and the team for sure.”

TU will need to hire a safeties coach to replace Guerrieri but could move one of the other defensive assistants into the coordinator role. The Hurricane is expected to start spring practice next month.