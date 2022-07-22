Remembering Cornell Webster, a key member of TU team in 1976 who gave back to community

Funeral services for Cornell Webster, a former football player at the University of Tulsa and in the NFL who later made a mark through his community service, are scheduled for noon Saturday.

Webster died July 7 at the age of 67. The services will be held at Morning Star Baptist Church, 1014 E. Pine St.

He had battled health issues such as Parkinson’s and dementia for several years and may have suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), said Angelia “Jan” Webster, his wife of 20 years.

“Cornell fought a hard fight,” Jan Webster said. “We started calling him ‘the Comeback Kid’, because he had so many surgeries and the doctors were saying that there was nothing they could do and he had a couple of brain surgeries and a tube was up his neck.

“Because of the disease, he used to fall a lot and break his nose and stuff like that. But he would always come back, and we were just expecting him to come back this time.”

Webster played two years as a wide receiver at the University of Tulsa in 1975 and 1976 before signing as a free agent with the Seattle Seahawks in 1977, switching over to play cornerback in the NFL for four seasons.

Former TU and Seattle teammate Steve August, who played on the offensive line, remembers Webster as a talented speedster who made a significant impact on a Golden Hurricane team that boasted several players who would go on to NFL careers, including fellow receiver (and NFL Hall of Famer) Steve Largent.

“He was a big member of our TU team for those two years that he was here, and I was a teammate of his up in Seattle, so he accomplished quite a bit,” said August, who went on to play 10 years in the NFL. “I remember him as an unbelievable athlete, really fast, made a lot of big plays, both offensively and defensively. He was a world-class athlete. I don’t know what his time was in the 40, but he was fast. He was always to me a very sophisticated guy; cool, smart, and an unbelievable athlete.”

Webster was born in Greenville, Tennessee, but grew up in Southern California and started his collegiate career at UCLA before transferring to Tulsa for the 1975 season. With future Seattle teammates Largent and Jessie Green leading the receiving corps, Webster recorded just six receptions for 98 yards.

But after Largent and Green left for the NFL, Webster had a breakout year in 1976. He led the Golden Hurricane with 38 receptions and 622 yards, earning all-Missouri Valley Conference honors as TU went 7-4-1.

“We were excited to get him at TU,” August said. “We saw that he was an unbelievable athlete and we were excited to have him. He was probably one of the fastest guys, if not the fastest guy on the team when he came.”

Webster, who was 6-foot, 180 pounds, was a versatile player with Seattle. He played primarily cornerback, handled kickoff and punt return duty at times, and also occasionally lined up as a receiver.

Over his four years in the NFL, Webster played 52 games, starting 33. He recorded eight career interceptions, including a team-high five in 1978, and scored his only touchdown on a 54-yard fumble return in 1979. He also caught one pass for 39 yards in 1979.

He and Jan later returned to Tulsa for good in 2006, as he helped establish a community program in North Tulsa to help young men, while also coaching football at the Boys and Girls Club, as well as on the staffs at Edison and McLain.

“Cornell was an extraordinary person,” Jan Webster said. “He had wisdom and he had a way that inspired and commanded respect. He loved his life and he loved his family. He was an outstanding community servant. Cornell loved the Lord, was a member of the Morning Star Baptist Church under the guidance of Rodney Goss.”

Goss and Webster founded the Cornell Youth Foundation, which raised money for the youth in the community.

“His focus was on young black men, to try to get them educated, and he used coaching as one of those methods to get the young black men to go to school, finish school, go to college and stay off the streets,” Jan Webster said.

Webster also was a substance abuse counsellor at numerous organizations in Tulsa and in Miami, Oklahoma. Part of the program in Miami was to help get kids enrolled in some kind of trade school, or at Northeastern A&M. And he also loved coaching football, serving on the McLain staff when current Las Vegas Raider Josh Jacobs played there.

“He had a passion for football, of course, and he coached at many schools here,” Jan Webster said. “I used to love watching Cornell walk up and down the sidelines with his hands behind his back, screaming at the boys. I can just see him now. He told one kid, ‘Do I have to go down to Family Dollar and buy you some hands? Open your eyes, catch the ball!’

“He was just an extraordinary athlete and a person with an extraordinary heart.”