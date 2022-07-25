Reflecting on Bill Self's 1997 move from Oral Roberts to the Tulsa program

A review of the 1997 circumstances that resulted in Bill Self leaving the Oral Roberts basketball program and becoming the head coach at the University of Tulsa:

• March 12: In an NIT first-round game played at South Bend, Indiana, Self’s ORU Golden Eagles fall 74-58 to Notre Dame. Having recorded regular-season victories over Arkansas and Oklahoma State, Self’s fourth ORU squad finishes with a 21-7 record.

• March 26: After taking the Golden Hurricane to the NCAA Tournament in each of his first two seasons, and after interviewing for jobs at Memphis and Tennessee, University of Tulsa basketball coach Steve Robinson agrees to the terms of a seven-year contract. “I like living in Tulsa,” Robinson tells the Tulsa World. “My family likes living in Tulsa.”

• April 30: TU begins construction on a $28 million, on-campus arena — the Donald W. Reynolds Center.

• June 30: Robinson accepts an offer to become the new head coach at Florida State.

• June 30: While in Norman to play in a charity golf event with OU’s Kelvin Sampson and Oklahoma State’s Eddie Sutton, Self is informed that Robinson has resigned at TU and that the Hurricane job is open. Self’s response: “I do think (the TU position) is a good job, and of course they have good players. But I have to be honest with you — I think I have a good job and I think I’ve got very good players, too.”

• July 1: Self meets with TU athletic director Judy MacLeod to discuss the Hurricane head-coaching position. Less than 24 hours after Robinson stunned TU officials with his Florida State move, sources indicate that Self is the overwhelming favorite for the Hurricane job.

• July 3: During a news conference, Self is introduced as the new University of Tulsa basketball coach. "We know the possibilities are endless here," he said. “I know the type of players they have here at TU. I know what a great conference the WAC is in basketball. There's a new arena being built. I can't help but be excited.”

• July 4: Barry Hinson, who for four seasons had been Self’s top Golden Eagle assistant, becomes ORU’s new head man. Hinson’s signature statement: "I've waited to say this for 16 years: Ladies and gentlemen, howdy. I’m Barry Hinson, head basketball coach at Oral Roberts University.”