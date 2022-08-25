Rebuilt TU offensive line developing chemistry under new position coach

With the season opener just over a week away, the position that’s still the biggest question mark for the University of Tulsa is also the one that may hold the key to the Golden Hurricane’s fortunes this year.

The offensive line has been completely rebuilt during the offseason, and while it looks like Coach Philip Montgomery, along with first-year O-line coach Steve Farmer, is finally settling on the starting five, it’s still uncertain how the new group will fare once TU kicks off at Wyoming next Saturday, Sept. 3.

While the other aspects of Tulsa’s offense look solid, from quarterback Davis Brin to the group of receivers led by Keylon Stokes and JuanCarlos Santana, to the running back group featuring Anthony Watkins and Jordan Ford, the offensive line and how quickly it gets up to speed could determine how successful the other pieces are.

“Obviously, you’ve got five new starters up front and so those guys have got to continue to keep gelling and coming together,” Montgomery said. “I think that will be the key to who we’re going to be when it’s all said and done. I think our skill guys have really progressed to a pretty good level, our offensive line is catching up, but I love the way they are working and coming together in that sense. We’re in a good space right now, we just got to continue to put in work.”

At the team’s scrimmage on Saturday at Chapman Stadium, which featured offense going against defense with yard markers and special teams and officials calling penalties, the O-line starters consisted of Dillon Wade at left tackle, Chester Baah (a former high school star at Edison) at left guard, Will Farniok at center, OU transfer Darrell Simpson at right guard and redshirt sophomore Jaden Muskrat at right tackle. Later in the scrimmage, Kai-Leon Herbert, a grad transfer from Miami, replaced Muskrat at right tackle.

The second-string group last Saturday was, from left to right, Trevor Reh, Jeremy Jones, Gabe Cantu (formerly from Union High School), Tai Marks (a transfer from Colorado State), and Tanyon Zachary.

“I think we’re building some really quality depth, because it’s so competitive right now on the offensive line. So we’ve put in different combinations of guys at different times; I think the way those guys start molding together will kind of be the indicator of it. I think we’ll have good depth in certain spots, but obviously those guys doing it come game time is a different scenario. I feel good where we’re at; I’m glad we still got some more time.”

Montgomery singled out Farniok and Wade as players who have filled the leadership void so far in camp for a group with no returning starters. Farniok, whose brother Matt plays for the Dallas Cowboys, is in his second year at TU after transferring from Nebraska. He takes over from last year’s starting center, Gerard Wheeler, who just announced on Wednesday that he was retiring due to medical issues after suffering blood clots in his lungs. Wade is a redshirt sophomore.

While neither has seen much action before, they are familiar with the offense and what Montgomery expects of them.

“I think Will has done a nice job of stepping up as a leader, I think Dillon Wade has also done an outstanding job in that sense,” Montgomery said. “Those are guys that have been here, that understand the way we are going to approach games, the way our offensive line has to play and the significance of their play. I think they’ve done a great job of expressing that part of it, but also welcoming in these new faces and saying, ‘Hey guys, we’re glad you’re here but now it’s time to go to work and we’re all in this together.’”

Farniok is a big proponent of how the open competition for the starting jobs has seemingly elevated everyone’s performance and perhaps even helped the group with a lot of newcomers become closer off the field.

“I think it’s awesome; competition brings nothing but the best out of everyone,” said Farniok, who took over for Wheeler at center midway through the Myrtle Beach Bowl win over Old Dominion last December. “What we’ve brought in, we’ve got a great O-line, and everyone’s just battling their butts off right now. It’s been great. Everyone’s been getting along with each other, going to eat, hanging out. There’s no little cliques or anything like that, it’s just like a brother atmosphere. It’s like family, our meeting room. It’s fun, we’re laughing, everyone’s talking and then we get to business when we need to get to business.”

Brin acknowledged that last year’s offensive line, which included first-round NFL draft pick Tyler Smith, was special, but he’s happy with how the new players have assimilated into the TU offense and progressed during camp.

“I think it’s going really well,” Brin said. “You’re fitting the pieces of the puzzle together and creating chemistry and relationships between those guys. For us, I feel like it starts off the field. We get together a lot and hang out off the field and create relationships, so that definitely helps. And then when we get on the field, they’re watching tape a bunch, and getting better every day, too, so I like the way that the room is looking. Those guys that we had last year did a phenomenal job and obviously had a lot of trust in them, so we’re in the process of building that trust, and it’s definitely coming along.”