OWASSO — Coming off a strong showing at the NFL combine, former University of Tulsa running back Deneric Prince continues to make a case for his draft potential.

Prince was among 10 former Hurricane players who worked out in front of representatives from 20 NFL teams Tuesday at Rejoice Christian School.

“It’s always been a dream of mine just to be here today (at a pro day) since I was a kid,” Prince said. “Just coming out here one last time with my brothers, it was a good experience to go out on a good note.”

In three seasons at TU, Prince rushed for 1,728 yards and 14 touchdowns and recorded five games with 100 yards and two with 200 yards. At the combine earlier this month, he set himself apart with a 4.41-second 40 time.

“I just felt like it was a good experience to be under the lights and have that type of pressure of just help me to be here today,” he said. “I had the highest score (among running backs), so I felt like that was a big deal for me. It just felt good to have that and run a good 40 and have a good performance.”

Prince, who is projected as a late-round pick or undrafted free agent, went through some of the drills Tuesday that he didn’t do at the combine and met with more scouts interested in his abilities.

“I feel like I did a good job catching a ball out of the backfield,” he said. “I just wanted to showcase to the scouts that I could catch out of the backfield, that I could run routes and just catch the ball.”

With former TU great Dane Evans throwing passes, wide receiver JuanCarlos Santana was another player catching scouts’ attention. He was a flashy receiver for the Hurricane, producing 2,325 yards and 15 touchdowns while averaging 14.8 yards per catch.

“I woke up this morning, got on my knees prayed and I just attacked the day,” Santana said. “And I came out looking real good. I’m talking to a lot of teams and they’re liking me and enjoying me, so that’s good.”

Santana’s 40 time was an unofficial 4.45, slightly slower than what he was hoping to run, but he bounced back quickly and didn’t drop a single pass during drills.

“Pressure makes diamonds, man,” he said. “That’s all it is. I’ve got to love the pressure – either you’ve got to love it or you hate it, and I love it.”

Santana, who was joined by former TU receivers Isaiah Epps and Keylon Stokes, has been training in Dallas while pursuing his NFL dream. Next week, he will participate in the Houston Texans’ local pro day.

“I feel a lot more confident today,” he said. “Somebody’s going to have to just call me. Even if it’s not in the first rounds or the last rounds, if it’s undrafted, I just have to get my chance. I’m going to get it.”