Kevin Wilson’s method of pinpointing the pecking order of his roster is simple.

Show up, work hard, don’t gripe and you’ll get rewarded, said the Tulsa coach.

“Here’s how I see it, I’m gonna let a player pick his (jersey) number based on his success,” Wilson told The Tulsa World. “It’s called meritocracy. Based on your merit, you get awarded.

“You’ll start to see that trickle down to the competition for (roster) spots on the depth chart. In a meritocracy, everything sorts itself out.”

Assembling an offensive unit is nothing unorthodox for Wilson, a former offensive coordinator at Oklahoma and Ohio State for a combined 15 seasons. Utilizing the meritocracy method has become a commonality for Wilson, who has produced 14 total first round draft prospects featuring Sam Bradford, Dwayne Haskins, Justin Fields, Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave and CJ Stroud.

However, an offensive unit which features 20 departed lettermen from a year ago – including seven who recorded a start during the 2022 season – creates a greater dilemma for the new TU coach. Wilson acknowledged the complexities such a fairly new-look roster can present.

In 2022, the Golden Hurricane ranked 46th nationally in total offense and seventh in the American Athletic Conference. Former starting quarterback Davis Brin accounted for 2,138 yards and 17 touchdowns through the air.

However, injuries plagued the then-redshirt senior, presenting an opportunity to Braylon Braxton, who threw for 10 touchdowns and 1,133 yards to just two interceptions through three starts. His productive ending to the season made him a target name for other programs when Braxton entered his name into the transfer portal after the firing of former TU coach Philip Montgomery.

Brin transferred to Sun Belt school Georgia Southern, and after a pitch from Wilson and offensive coordinator Steve Spurrier Jr., Braxton returned to TU, donning the status of the team’s starting quarterback.

“We’re fortunate to have (Braxton) back,” Wilson said. “He’s a tough kid and he’s a competitor.

“He’s elusive, has a great arm and he’s a great option (at quarterback) for us.”

One of Braxton’s targets will be former Bixby standout Braylin Presley, who was added from the transfer portal, putting on the finishing touches to a well-rounded receiving corps in Wilson’s mind.

Presley, a transfer from Oklahoma State, recorded five receptions for 26 yards his true freshman season. At 5-foot-8, weighing roughly 170 pounds, Wilson sees him as undersized, adding that Presley still could be a pivotal option in the flat or in designated screen plays. The talent is apparent, said Wilson, who added that if he can continue to bolster his weight over the summer, a paramount role within the offense could be awarded.

“(Presley) has got to get bigger,” Wilson said. “But he’s a work-in-progress.

“He’s little but very skilled. He needs to put on some weight, but he’s getting there.”

The Golden Hurricane signed six freshmen wide receivers, to which Wilson was quick to pinpoint former Cushing star Camden Crooks as the best option among the group. Given the roster shakeup, Crooks could garner important live reps, according to Wilson.

For now, the recurring names for the starting slots were redshirt sophomore Marquis Shoulders, redshirt junior Malachai Jones and senior Nick Rempert.

“I think they’re all a work-in-progress,” Wilson said. “But we’ll make them good players.”

Wilson noted the Golden Hurricane have four potential options at tight end, pinpointing redshirt senior Ethan Hall and redshirt junior Bayne Tryon as the likely starters. Wilson also noted the offense will likely utilize a multi-tight end set, making way for a handful of options to garner playing time at the position.

While the staff hopes to withhold a balanced offensive approach, emphasis was placed on an enhanced growth in the running game for a group which ranked 85th nationally in rushing offense a season ago.

Jordan Ford, a former transfer from Garden City (Kansas) Community College, is the one of the favorites to lead the running back room. In 2022, Ford spent time as a depth piece for the Golden Hurricane, still averaging 5.1 yards per carry. However, a productive spring has elevated his status within the core, according to Wilson.

Former Missouri transfer Anthony Watkins is another option to lead the running back room, also spending most of last year as a depth piece. Virginia Tech transfer Tahj Gary is another viable asset.

The offensive line might be the most experienced unit, according to Wilson. The Golden Hurricane return eighth upper classmen, five of which contain experience at a Power 5 school.

Such experience, in Wilson’s mind, should translate to a successful season for the running backs.

“We’ve got some growing up to do,” Wilson said. “But I think we’ve got a collective unit. We’ll see obviously, but I’ve liked what I’ve seen so far.

“For many of them, from what I’ve seen to date doesn’t give me enough to say here’s the anointed ones. But we’re evolving and we’re growing. I’ve liked the way there’s been a lot of buy in and we’ll continue to grow.”

