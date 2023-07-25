ARLINGTON, Texas — Tom Herman found himself in similar grounds Tuesday morning, for separate reasons.

Just two years prior, Herman sported burnt orange and black attire as the head man of the University of Texas football program. In 2018, he led the Longhorns to the Big 12 conference championship game. The contest, of course, was held at AT&T Stadium — the home of the Dallas Cowboys — walking distance from the Live by Loews Hotel, host to the American Athletic Conference Media Days. And while Herman's Longhorns lost to bitter rival Oklahoma 39-27, it's an experience Herman said he relishes to this day.

Prior to his four seasons in Austin, Herman was the head coach for Houston for two seasons when the Cougars still claimed residency to the AAC. There, Herman won an AAC Championship and a New Year's Six bowl game against top 10-ranked Florida State in 2015. He even began the 2016 season by leading his team to victory over a Baker Mayfield-led Oklahoma squad at NRG Stadium.

The newly inducted Florida Atlantic coach gazed around the event room in Day 2 of the American Athletic Conference Media Day.

"It's great to be back," Herman told the media in his press conference. "It feels so good to be back."

Herman sat down with the Tulsa World on Tuesday, discussing what he's learned during his time away from his most recent head coaching stint, the draw of a program such as Florida Atlantic, how excited he is to be reunited with quarterback Casey Thompson and other tidbits of his time at Texas.

Tulsa World: What did you learn from your two seasons away from being a head coach?

Tom Herman: "Well, obviously kids are a lot different these days, even from just two years ago. But I certainly won't walk around and hang my head, you know, for what (I) have accomplished. My coaches and I have most certainly accomplished some great things in my time and years as a head coach. So, I think that what I've learned the most is that kids are different than they once were. I also learned that our message, expectations, standards and accountability, those will never ever change. We've got a pretty dang good blueprint as of now. But nowadays, I guess maybe the delivery to kids needs to be a little bit different. But that's OK. Every year, you evolve. Every year you adapt to reality, and like I said, you continue to evolve."

TW: Where does the area of Boca Raton stack up in comparison to your past stints in Houston (UH) and Austin (Texas)?

Herman: "Well I'll tell you what, it doesn't get much better than living (in Boca Raton, Florida).

"But yeah, it's just so different and so, so diverse there. We basically live in the Caribbean. I don't know this until just recently, but we're literally just a three-hour boat ride from the Bahamas. In our area where we live, we have Cubans and Haitians and Dominicans and a lot of East Coasters from are coming down and visiting. Like their parents retired there like 60 years ago and now they stay (in Boca Raton) and they're staying there and they're laying down some roots. Obviously in Austin, Texas it can get pretty hot at times and then very cold at others. I recall encountering some very hard winter times. Houston isn't really too different either to be honest."

TW: What are some of the immediate advantages a place like Boca Raton can provide to a program?

Herman: "Our school is just 1.8 miles away from the Atlantic Ocean. We're even closer than that to the beautiful Florida intercoastal waterway. FAU, it's just a great campus, and the area is such a beautiful place to live. And we've got a brand new, two-year old facility that most Power Five programs would die for. We genuinely have things that we didn't even have when I showed up at Texas. We've really got a great set up.

"Dade County is where Miami is. Then you go north and that's Broward County, and that's where Fort Lauderdale is. When you go further north, that's Palm Beach County and that's where Boca Raton is located along with West Palm Beach. Long story short, in any given year, on average, of all the Division I signings that come out of the state of Florida, roughly 80% of those signings come from either of those three counties. And we're right in the middle of it. So, we sell the beach, we sell the ambiance, and we sell the location to the best of our advantage."

TW: What do you make of the current state of college football, in particular regarding NIL, the transfer portal and how each are affecting the sport?

Herman: "Well, it's hard to pinpoint. The transfer portal existed, however back when I was still (at Texas), players could go but had to sit out a year when they did go. And now we've kind of got guys on one-year contracts with a player option in addition. And every year on those contracts, which I am certain that NFL owners will probably tell you is a bad business model, they vary. But the new reality of it all exists. Like I said in my press conference, I am 1000% for NIL. I do believe that players should be able to monetize their name, their image and their likeness. Of course, if the market dictates it.

"But nowadays, collectives are paying kids 10's, hundreds and thousands of dollars to tweet about the Boys and Girls Club once a month. That's not NIL. That's paying a kid to influence them to come to your school. And like you've seen, certain schools have an advantage within that. With the NIL market... if Bryce Young, the first overall selection in the NFL Draft is offered $10 million a year by Dr. Pepper then so be it. He's 100% earned it. But otherwise, that's the big problem I have with college football's current state."

TW: You recruited Casey Thompson at Texas, what has it been like to be reunited with him?

Herman: "It's been great. I love Casey to death. He's such a great kid. He's a great leader and more importantly a hard worker. He doesn't falter at the sight of competition, which is great because he's gonna have to compete for that starting (quarterback) job.

"Look, I always had high hopes for Casey when we were at Texas. He was in line for a great future there, learning behind a guy like (Sam Ehlinger). And when you look at what he did against Colorado in the Alamo Bowl, that's unreal some of the things that he was able to do. But now we're back together and I expect nothing but good things from him."

TW: Is it weird not seeing Houston in the AAC now that you're back in the conference?

Herman: "I'll say this: it's weird not seeing Houston or Central Florida in the conference. But like I said, today's day and age is about how you evolve and how you adapt. And we're up to that challenge. We're gonna evolve and adapt and compete for championships."