ARLINGTON, Texas — Perhaps the fourth time is the charm.

Rice quarterback JT Daniels, who is likely to start for his fourth different team in his sixth season of college football, certainly hopes so.

A former five-star quarterback, Daniels understands the whirlwind of a journey CFB players can go through. After an up-and-down freshman season at Southern California in 2018, injuries plagued the former blue-chip prospect.

Daniels started Georgia's final four games in 2020 and was set to hold the reigns as the Dogs' starting quarterback in 2021 — an eventual national championship season for UGA.

However, injuries to his oblique and lat sidelined him for most of 2021. He then transferred to West Virginia ahead of the 2022 season, before losing his job to then-sophomore Garrett Greene ahead of the Mountaineers' game against Kansas State.

Now he finds himself at Rice, alongside Owls' head coach Mike Bloomgren, who recruited Daniels as Stanford's offensive coordinator, out of Mater Dei High School.

Given the current state of the sport, with NIL having been introduced and the transfer portal being utilized at an all-time high, Daniels said he often looks back on where the state of college football was in 2018, his freshman season with the Trojans.

"I'd be lying if I said it's not crazy to see how much the sport has changed since (my freshman year)," Daniels told the Tulsa World. "But it's the reality and hopefully guys can to learn how to use their resources the best they can."

Daniels sat down with the Tulsa World during the American Athletic Conference Media Days, discussing his through three schools to Rice, a player's perspective on the transfer portal and the discrepancies between the Big 12 and AAC.

Tulsa World: JT, from your experience when a player enters the transfer portal, what do the ensuing moments look like for them?

JT Daniels: “Well, it’s obviously different for some individuals. My first time when I (transferred) from Southern California, it was a lot. First thing you know, the coach from Georgia is hitting you up, then the coach from Tennessee and the coach from Florida. Like I said, it’s a lot right off the bat. Occasionally, you’ll be getting more quiet time. Then you kind of take advantage of the opportunity and play on who you want to reach out to first, and then you just go from there.”

TW: How can you contrast each of your various stops up to now, at Rice?

Daniels: “So, honestly just a bunch of smaller things if I were to fully analyze it, but you know, the smaller things add up. In hindsight, it doesn’t feel like there are many drastic differences from each. Georgia to West Virginia to me didn’t feel like a drastic change. I mean, the weather was obviously a little different. But both are small, or big depending on how you want to look at it, college towns with a lot of student and fan support. They’re both very much football-oriented environments, and as I said big time college towns. (Southern California and) Rice, or at least the surrounding areas has a whole lot going on. So, it’s not like either school or program is the big talk of town. Like, USC has the Lakers, Dodgers, Angels and Rams around it in one of the country’s biggest cities. Rice has the Astros, Texans, Rockets and other stuff.”

TW: What did you take away most from your time at West Virginia, in the Big 12?

Daniels: “I loved it there in Morgantown, (I’m) not going to lie. My dogs loved my house that I owned there, and they had a lot of backyard to do whatever dogs do. But the people there were freaking awesome. I absolutely loved the college town experience too. I just loved my time at West Virginia.

“The surrounding area treats the program like an NFL team. They literally do. It’s insane. And like I said earlier, you’re really just able to get that college town experience which is really what stuck out to me the most.”

TW: What’s different so far from the AAC to the Big 12?

Daniels: “Honestly, not all that much. I mean, the teams are obviously different. But I think (the AAC) is undervalued a little. You see the success UCF, Houston and Cincinnati had. Now, they’re all in the Big 12, but they had a lot of success here. You see what Tulane did last year, and what SMU and Navy have done in the past. Obviously Rice has its fair share of history from its time in the old South West Conference. But yeah, there’s a lot of good teams here.

“It’ll be different not playing teams like Texas, Oklahoma, TCU, Baylor every week, but I’m ready for the new challenges ahead of me.”

TW: What stuck out to you about Rice in the transfer portal and what led to your commitment?

Daniels: “I’ve known (Mike Bloomgren) for a while now, a long, long, long time. He’s just a hell of a coach and schematically his offense fits me schematically, very well. Bloom’s offense just fits my style more specifically. I think it gives me a better chance to get a shot at the NFL. It plays to my strengths as a quarterback significantly more than most other systems do. It allows for more pre-snap control on my part and more emphasis on the quarterback in the right play and executing it. In the end, a quarterback’s main focus is execution.”

