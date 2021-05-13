Projected as a starter, Zaven Collins preps for Arizona Cardinals rookie mini-camp

Ahead of rookie mini-camp with the Arizona Cardinals, Zaven Collins is already being projected as a starter.

This week, the NFL Network reported Collins is expected to be the starting middle linebacker in his first season. He was drafted two weeks ago as the 16th overall pick after a stellar career at the University of Tulsa.

“Obviously you don’t take (Collins) with the 16th pick unless you expect him to play,” Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said on draft night. “I don’t think the learning curve will be very steep for this young man. He was valedictorian of his high school (class). We expect him to come in and play a lot immediately.”

Before impressing NFL executives with his abilities and intelligence, Collins delivered a dominant junior season to emerge as the nation’s top defensive player, the continuation of a journey that started in his hometown of Hominy as an underrated recruit with no other Division I offers. He became the Hurricane’s first player drafted in the first round since 1977.

“They invested in me a long time ago and it was time to pay up,” Collins said this week, regarding the exposure TU received as the result of him being drafted. “I had a lot of work to do those four years and I’m still striving to make Tulsa a good school. It’s an unreal university.