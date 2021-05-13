Projected as a starter, Zaven Collins preps for Arizona Cardinals rookie mini-camp

Ahead of rookie mini-camp with the Arizona Cardinals, Zaven Collins is already being projected as a starter.
This week, the NFL Network reported Collins is expected to be the starting middle linebacker in his first season. He was drafted two weeks ago as the 16th overall pick after a stellar career at the University of Tulsa.
“Obviously you don’t take (Collins) with the 16th pick unless you expect him to play,” Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said on draft night. “I don’t think the learning curve will be very steep for this young man. He was valedictorian of his high school (class). We expect him to come in and play a lot immediately.”
Before impressing NFL executives with his abilities and intelligence, Collins delivered a dominant junior season to emerge as the nation’s top defensive player, the continuation of a journey that started in his hometown of Hominy as an underrated recruit with no other Division I offers. He became the Hurricane’s first player drafted in the first round since 1977.
“They invested in me a long time ago and it was time to pay up,” Collins said this week, regarding the exposure TU received as the result of him being drafted. “I had a lot of work to do those four years and I’m still striving to make Tulsa a good school. It’s an unreal university.
“People ask me all the time if I’d rather gone to Alabama or OU or OSU. I tell them no, I wouldn’t change anything for the world. It’s not so much about football. It’s about the family I’ve made here.”
Collins, wearing his beloved $5 hat from the TU bookstore despite recently becoming a millionaire, met with local media via Zoom for the first time since his emotional draft night that produced a viral video of a tear-filled reaction with his mother, Haley.
“It’s something that you work for your whole entire life and then it all becomes real in one phone call,” he said. “We were definitely excited, very emotional.”
The last couple of weeks have been a blur of getting to know new teammates like Kyler Murray and J.J. Watt and hunting for a home in Arizona. He’s studying the playbook and tuning out those with negative things to say about his speed, weight or potential.
“Like I said a long time ago, it’s just ink; don’t let it get in your eyes — good or bad,” Collins said. “It’s something you’ve got to look past. Everyone’s going to criticize you or judge you for something.”
For the Cardinals, whose season opens Sept. 12 at Tennessee, Collins will wear No. 25 because his college number was already in use.
“Of course if 23 was available I would have picked it, but a veteran had it and that was his number,” Collins said. “The next available was 25, so I was like, ‘Sure, I’ll take it.’ It’s just another number and I’m excited to rep it.”
Collins joins a defense that ranked 20th last season but added Watt, a three-time defensive player of the year. At one of the other linebacker spots is Isaiah Simmons, last year’s first-round pick out of Clemson, and safety Budda Baker is a three-time Pro Bowler.
“They are unreal, all of those players on that defense from top to bottom,” Collins said. “I’m excited to play with every single one of them, earn their respect and try to do my role, be a great role player and do whatever’s asked of me.”