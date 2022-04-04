Powers, Ray and Davis leading experienced TU secondary

Having an extra defensive back in the middle of the field — the five in the University of Tulsa’s 3-3-5 defense — is a benefit Defensive Coordinator Luke Olson enjoys.

TU’s secondary includes two cornerbacks, two safeties, and a nickel safety. The formation lends to Olson’s ultimate priority: a defense that can “play fast all the time.”

“It clouds the window up for the quarterback. The quarterback never likes to see the middle of the field closed” said safeties coach Kendrick Shaver. “And then, also now, the O-Line doesn’t know who to identify … That nickel is coming down, he’s being an extra hat. You don’t know where he’s going to fit and when he’s going to fit.”

Olson, TU’s first-year defensive coordinator but an 11th-year veteran on TU’s staff, knows the 3-3-5 defense — and the nickel safety — as well as anybody; He helped install it at TU in 2018 while working with then-coordinator Bill Young. Olson polished the defense under the leadership of Joseph Gillespie from 2019-21 while serving as nickel safeties coach.

"To me, it's got to be an athletic safety that can do all of those different things: play man coverage … be able to bring him off the edge if I need to," Olson said. "He's got to be a really versatile guy."

Since 2018, Olson has noticed that TU's nickel safety is less like a traditional nickel and more like an additional safety; Recruits, Olson said, "should be able to play any of those three safeties."

"Typically, when you say 'the nickel,' people think of that athletic field-side safety-linebacker that can come fit the box, that can play out in coverage," Olson said. "The reason I call it a nickel safety is because I'm looking for a true safety to play that position."

As TU heads into its last week of spring practice, Olson has been impressed by sixth-year nickel safety Bryson Powers, who has taken a majority of the starting reps at that position. Powers has consistently started or appeared in games since 2018. He recorded 42 tackles last year.

Behind Powers, Daiquain Jackson has been TU's second-most-active nickel safety this spring.

"(Jackson) has got a lot of experience as well," Olson said. "He's played in quite a few games. He plays a lot of special teams for us, as well, so he's done a good job coming in with the twos after Bryson is in."

The safety has similar skills and responsibilities to the nickel. It may cover a slot receiver, fit the edge or cover a deep third of the field.

"We're really looking for the same type of guy at all three of those positions," Olson said.

Shaver has his "leader back" in No. 1 Kendarian Ray, a 6-foot-4 redshirt senior. Ray recorded 33 tackles in six games last season before an injury to his lower leg sidelined him the remainder of the season.

"(Ray) had surgery in October, so it's good to have him back," Shaver said. "He's looking himself again, and he's the leader of that room … he's played a lot of football."

LJ Wallace, a 6-foot-2 senior, has shared a majority of the reps with Ray. He played in all 13 games for TU last year.

Redshirt junior Jaise Oliver, who cannot participate in team reps due to a shoulder injury, has participated in non-team sessions this spring. The safety had 39 tackles and an interception last season. Sean O'Keefe, a redshirt sophomore, has "been coming along" at that position, as well.

Like the safety, the cornerback in Olson's defense has run responsibilities, not just the pass — a player who "isn't afraid to come put his face in it."

Tyon Davis, a graduate student and Putnam West graduate, returns with three years of playing experience. The veteran cornerback "has continually gotten better" this spring, Olson said.

"(Davis) will continue to get better and continue to shine. We're excited about him coming back," Olson said.

After Davis, cornerbacks coach Gary McGraw has a young core of returning cornerbacks to pick from.

"They're coming along," Olson said. "They're getting reps and getting better, and they're getting coached hard."

Olson, Shaver and McGraw have one more week to evaluate their secondary before the summer. TU's last two practices are Tuesday and Thursday afternoon.

TU will conclude its 15-practice spring schedule at 11 a.m. Saturday with the spring game at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium.

