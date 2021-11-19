Philip Montgomery on TU seniors: 'They've really raised the level of our program'

Among the seniors are six players who have played in at least 50 games — most notably safety Cristian Williams, who has been in the program for all seven of Montgomery’s seasons. Others transferred in along the way including safety TieNeal Martin, who took the junior-college route but still managed to spend four years at TU.

“I just thank (the coaches) for the opportunity to play DI football,” Martin said. “I never take it for granted. I’m very blessed to be in this position. … Everybody that has been here has showed me love and I just want to reciprocate. Without them, I wouldn’t be the person I am today.”

Montgomery’s son, Cannon, is a fifth-year receiver who will participate in Senior Day despite having an additional year of eligibility. He also is the team’s holder on field goals and extra-point attempts.

“It’ll be an emotional night from that standpoint,” Philip Montgomery said. “We’ll see if he decides to play another year or not. But I know he’s going to take advantage of this opportunity here and kind of see at the end of the season (what he wants to do).”