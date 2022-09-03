Pair of missed kicks punctuate TU's 40-37 double overtime loss to Wyoming

After a ridiculous roller coaster of emotions, especially throughout the fourth quarter, the University of Tulsa watched in disbelief as kicker Zack Long hooked a 43-yard field goal attempt just wide left in the second overtime period, leaving the Hurricane just short in a heart-breaking 40-37 defeat on the road in its season opener Saturday.

It’s the second straight year the Golden Hurricane lost a nail-biter at the end of its season opener in a game it probably should have won, following last year’s 19-17 home loss to UC Davis.

The teams traded 25-yard field goals in the first overtime period and Wyoming’s John Hoyland had already connected on a 30-yarder in the second OT’s first possession when Long lined up for his kick.

For Long, who made 22-of-23 field goal attempts last season to lead the nation with a .956 percentage, it was his second miss of the day, as he also shanked a 49-yard attempt wide left with 7:46 to go in the fourth quarter and Tulsa leading 34-27.

“Obviously, tough loss right there,” said TU coach Philip Montgomery. “I was pleased with the effort and the attitude that our guys gave. I thought they were flying around, I thought we did a lot of good things. There are some things, obviously, that we have to correct, things that are very correctible, but those things that we got to get in the film room, make sure guys know where they got to be, what’s going to happen in these situations.

“We had our opportunities to win, we had our chances, we got to go down and make the most of them, and I think we will.”

The game started out disastrously for the Golden Hurricane, but Tulsa appeared to have overcome several self-inflicted wounds and ended up taking a 34-24 lead on the first play of the fourth quarter.

But then things slipped away, with the final minutes keeping TU fans on the edge of their seats, experiencing several peaks and valleys of emotions as each team traded big plays. It looked like Wyoming was about to snap a 34-34 tie in the final moments of the fourth quarter, but a forced fumble by TU’s Bryson Powers, recovered by Jon-Michael Terry on the Tulsa 4-yard-line with 1:45 left gave the Golden Hurricane another chance.

Moments later, Davis Brin connected with Stokes for a 33-yard pass, sparking hope of a late go-ahead score, but that was the high-point for Tulsa.

Ultimately, the contest went into overtime after Hoyland’s 44-yard field goal attempt doinked off the top of the right upright with two seconds left.

It really shouldn’t have been that close, as Tulsa outgained Wyoming in offensive yards by the wide margin of 521-399, and that margin was much larger, 412-181, after the third quarter.

“It’s tough to swallow. It stinks pretty bad, I can’t lie,” Brin said. “But we’ve been here before, I know we’re a resilient football team and we’re going to learn from the film, as much as I hate saying that, and get better. But that’s exactly what we’re going to do. I’ve got high expectations for this team.”