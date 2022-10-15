Owen Ostroski making progress on TU defensive line as Hurricane legacy

Following a disappointing performance for the University of Tulsa defense in a 53-21 blowout loss to Navy last week, defensive tackle Owen Ostroski has been enjoying the reduced intensity of the team's bye week.

“The bye week’s been going good,” Ostroski said Friday during the Tulsa World’s weekly TU podcast. “It’s nice, halfway through the season, to have a week where your practices can be a little lighter and not take as much of a beating as you normally would. It’s nice to be able to be a little less physical with your bodies, to give yourself a chance to heal up.”

The former star at Holland Hall saw brief action for TU in the final three games of last season, recording one tackle. With the opposing offense running 60 to 75 plays in a game, Ostroski has been playing about 20-30 of those snaps.

“Absolutely, I’m seeing progress,” Ostroski said. “As time goes on, more practices as you go through camp and get into the season and start getting snaps in games, you’re going to see improvement, so I’ve seen a growth from fall camp to now. Obviously, there’s still a long way for me to go and a lot more for me to learn, but through this halfway point of the season, I feel like I’ve improved quite a bit.”

Through the first six games of the season, Ostroski has registered 11 tackles. Coach Philip Montgomery seems happy with his progress.

“It’s been good to see Owen come through,” Montgomery said. “I think a really talented player, still young, still learning from a technique standpoint, but I think he’s been really able to step in and make an impact on the plays that he’s been in. I think that, as he continues to do that, his play count is going to continue to rise. He’s got a great motor, I think he is really playing well at this particular time and we’re going to need him to do that again this week.”

Of course, no discussion about Ostroski is complete without mentioning his father, Jerry Ostroski, who was an All-American offensive lineman at TU back in 1991 and went on to enjoy a nine-year NFL career with the Buffalo Bills. Jerry is somewhat of a legend at TU and even has his number 55 retired by the team.

While being known as Jerry’s son could put some extra pressure on Owen at times, he is grateful for the knowledge and wisdom his dad has passed along as he’s progressed in his football career.

“It is a different experience, mainly just because there’s a lot of times, even now, they’ll recognize me because of my dad, they see me as his kid, but it’s really cool,” Owen said. “The stuff I’m going through now is stuff he’s been through, so he’s always able to give me really good advice when I’m going through different situations, so I’m really blessed and fortunate for that.”

And while his dad could sometimes be particularly hard on him when he was helping coach him in high school at Holland Hall, Owen enjoyed a great high school career, helping lead the Dutch to the 2020 Class 3A state championship. That season, he was involved in 94 tackles, including 41 for loss, with 15 sacks, five forced fumbles and 41 quarterback pressures, as Holland Hall went 12-0, leading to him being named the Tulsa World’s All-World Defensive Player of the Year. He also starred in track and field, winning the individual Class 4A state championship in the discus, setting a new school record with a throw of 180 feet, 6 inches, and placed second at state in the shot put. For all of that, he was named the All-World overall Male Athlete of the Year for the 2020-21 school year.

“That was really cool,” he said of winning that at the 2021 All-World banquet. “That was just not something I expected to happen, I was really in shock, so I was really blessed and fortunate to be selected for that.”

Overall, he definitely enjoyed his time at Holland Hall.

“Obviously, winning a state championship was a really cool experience,” Ostroski said. “That’s obviously up there. My freshman year, I got to play on the same team as my brother, with my dad coaching, so getting to spend that one year with my dad and my brother, that whole year was a big highlight of mine.”

Living in Tulsa, Jerry has maintained a frequent presence around the TU program, bringing young Owen with him to watch practices and games over the years, so Owen grew up dreaming of playing for the Golden Hurricane. That makes this season, as he has begun contributing on the field, even more special for him, especially since he has a lot of local support. A lot.

“It’s a really cool, awesome experience that not a whole lot of people get to do,” Ostroski said of playing for his hometown team. “It’s awesome because I’ve been going to TU games since the minute I was born, basically. As long as I can remember, I’ve been going to TU games and watching and dreaming of being on the field, so getting to live out that dream, and also all my family and friends are here. My whole family gets to come to the games, and I have so many different family friends and my friends come to the games. There are always at least 10-plus people that aren’t blood family members that are in the stands there to watch me, so it’s a really cool to have all the support.”

And as much as Jerry loves TU football, he hasn’t been nearly as prevalent on the sidelines or at practices this season, as he tries to give Owen some space to be himself. And that is very much appreciated by his son.

“When I was growing up and in high school, we’d always come to practice and be on the sidelines for games and stuff, but since I’ve gotten here, he’s basically quit doing that,” Owen said. “Every now and then, he’ll come. Like if we have a fall camp scrimmage, he’ll come and sit up in the stands, but he’s never down mixing around and stuff. I know it’s probably not the easiest on him, but he knows that’s the best for me, and he doesn’t want to be one of those dads that’s always in the middle of everything and trying to be overly involved. It is nice that he does that for me.”

Even Montgomery, who is in his eighth year as coach, noted he has seen a little less of Jerry lately.

“Jerry O, we always love having him around,” Montgomery said. “I love it because he’s got such an affection and a love for this place and this program, and he is such a huge supporter of this place. But I think he’s done a really good job, too, of letting Owen be Owen, and finding his way here. So when he comes around, he’s more of a dad and not the other part of it. It’s been good to have Jerry O around, but I think he’s really handled the whole deal of giving Owen the opportunity to have his own experience here.”

So as the Hurricane turn their attention towards the next game, next Friday night at Temple, Ostroski continues to try to improve in many different areas, so he can get on the field more often.

“There’s so many aspects to being a defensive lineman, there’s so many different techniques and situations for you to be in, so there’s not exactly just one piece I need to work on,” Ostroski said. “There’s so much that I need to learn, and a lot of that’s just trying to get put into every situation as possible. So just trying to work on all sorts of stuff.”