Owasso defensive lineman Tyler Rich commits to TU

Owasso defensive lineman Tyler Rich tackles Devin Alexander of Norman last season.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World

After receiving an offer from the new University of Tulsa staff last week, Owasso defensive lineman Tyler Rich committed to the Hurricane on Monday.

Rich, who is 6-foot-3 and 285 pounds, announced his commitment on Twitter, saying he had been waiting for this moment his whole life.

A three-year starter, Rich totaled 121 career tackles with 36 for lost yardage and 10 sacks. As a senior, he helped the Rams reach the Class 6AI state title game and racked up 24 TFLs.

TU also received a commitment Sunday from defensive end Reeves Baller, a 6-6 prospect out of Liberty Christian in Argyle, Texas. Baller recorded 100 tackles with 38 TFLs and 18 sacks during an all-state senior year.

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012.

