Throughout a close game, Oklahoma State never flinched.

The second-ranked Cowgirls made the needed plays at Tulsa on Wednesday night before relying on a ninth-inning home run from Rachel Becker to pick up the 3-1 win.

Becker delivered the winning runs with a bomb to center field, scoring Morgyn Wynne and ultimately helping OSU (30-2) to a 12th consecutive victory and a seventh in a row against the Hurricane.

In the bottom of the ninth, pitcher Lexi Kilfoyl kept TU from getting on base to end the game, which was played in front of a sold-out crowd of 1,000 fans at Collins Family Softball Complex.

Seeking the upset, TU (14-16) was playing without head coach Crissy Strimple, who was serving a one-game suspension as a result of a postgame ejection the previous night when TU lost 5-4 at Central Arkansas.

Wednesday's game was scoreless through five innings until Micaela Wark hit deep to center field, where Haley Morgan couldn't make the play and the ball popped over the fence.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Hurricane heated up but was turned away by exceptional defense. Mackenzie Denson singled to right, followed by a bunt single by Imani Edwards and Kailyn Bearpaw lined out in left field on an incredible catch by Tallen Edwards.

Imani Edwards doubled to left in the bottom of the eighth before Kilfoyl struck out two batters to end another threat.

Rylee Keith, with a 3-2 count in the bottom of the seventh, singled up the middle to score Kennedy Cramer, the pinch runner who was safe at home.

Celeste Wood had reached first on a single to third and Kylee Nash had a single up the middle, paving the way for Keith's late heroics to send the game to extra innings.

Kilfoyl (9-1) earned the win, pitching the final three innings. Kyra Aycock faced 22 batters in the first six innings and surrendered five hits with four strikeouts.

For TU, Maura Moore (8-6) pitched into the ninth inning, striking out six and giving up nine hits.