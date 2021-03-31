ORU's Paul Mills to follow TU's Frank Haith in scoring a contract extension

During a Thursday afternoon news conference at the Mabee Center, it is expected that a Paul Mills contract extension will be announced by Oral Roberts University.

In his fourth season as the Golden Eagles’ basketball coach, Mills drove his team to a Summit League Tournament title. As a 15 seed in the NCAA Tournament, there were stunning upsets of Ohio State and Florida. The ORU season ended with a two-point loss to Arkansas in the Sweet Sixteen.

With regard to postseason success, the 2020-21 Golden Eagles are the program’s most accomplished team since 1974.

Within a span of six days, each of Tulsa’s Division I head coaches has gotten a contract adjustment. On Friday, the University of Tulsa announced an extension for Frank Haith. The terms of the contract were not disclosed.

At the heart of Haith’s 2021-22 roster rebuild could be Webster senior Anthony Pritchard, considered by many to have been this season’s best Tulsa-area player. After explaining that he had been given a release from a Tennessee Tech scholarship agreement, the 6-foot-3 Pritchard announced his commitment to sign with the Golden Hurricane. The next signing period begins on April 14.