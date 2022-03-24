ORU opens conference play against Jackrabbits

Oral Roberts University baseball

Record: 12-9

Looking ahead: The Golden Eagles host three games against South Dakota State this week, starting at 6 p.m. Friday in J.L. Johnson Stadium. ORU hosts the Jackrabbits at 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m Sunday. In its next mid-week game, the Golden Eagles host Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Looking back: ORU enters conference play after losing four consecutive games. The Golden Eagles lost thrice to Dallas Baptist last weekend. No. 9 Oklahoma State defeated ORU 9-4 on Wednesday night. The Golden Eagles defeated No. 2 Ole Miss 8-4 on March 13.

Notable: ORU is set to host a variety of fan nights against South Dakota State. For its Friday game, the university will have its youth baseball night. Saturday’s game will be faculty and staff appreciation day.

