Omaha World-Herald source: Former Nebraska football coach Mickey Joseph was set for TU interview on same day as alleged incident with his wife

On the same day former Nebraska interim football coach Mickey Joseph was involved in an alleged incident with his wife at their home, he was set to interview for a coaching job at the University of Tulsa, according to an Omaha World-Herald story, citing an anonymous source.

Following the alleged incident, Joseph was arrested about 3:10 p.m. Wednesday at the home of former Nebraska quarterback Steve Taylor, a real estate agent in Lincoln, the World-Herald reported.

According to the World-Herald's source, Taylor, a Joseph family friend, had been trying to get Joseph to focus on an interview he was scheduled to have Wednesday for the coaching spot at Tulsa. The interview was conducted using computer software.

Lancaster County prosecutors have charged Joseph, 54, with one felony count of assault by strangulation or suffocation. Joseph denied the allegations to police, according to the affidavit cited in the World-Herald report.

Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts issued a statement saying Joseph had been placed on administrative leave.

TU parted ways with coach Philip Montgomery last Sunday after eight seasons.

