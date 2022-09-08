Northern Illinois at TU: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch in the Hurricane's Week 2 matchup

Northern Illinois at Tulsa

6 p.m. Saturday, H.A. Chapman Stadium

Need-to-know info

TV: ESPN +

Radio: 99.5 FM

Records: Northern Illinois 1-0, Tulsa 0-1

Last meeting: First matchup between the schools

All-time series: N/A

Weather forecast from Kirsten Lang, Tulsa World meteorologist: Mostly clear skies and light winds. At the start of the game, winds will be from the south at 5-10 mph but by the game’s end they should have shifted to the northeast at 5 mph. We will see an increase in cloud coverage, but any chance for rain will hold off until Sunday morning. Temperatures at kickoff will be in the upper 80s, by halftime we are in the mid-80s and by the game’s end it will be in the upper 70s.

1. TOP STORYLINE

How will Tulsa bounce back?

The way that the Golden Hurricane lost last week, letting a 34-24 fourth-quarter lead slip away before ultimately falling 40-37 in double overtime to Wyoming could potentially leave lasting emotional scars.

Coach Philip Montgomery and his players were saying all the right things about moving on to Northern Illinois and putting that experience behind them, and their ability to do that will go a long way toward a stronger performance in this one, especially if it’s close in the final minutes.

2. KEY MATCHUP

TU run game vs. Northern Illinois defense

After gaining just 61 yards rushing on 32 carries last week against Wyoming (89 yards on 31 rushes if you take out the game-opening strip-sack fumble that led to the first touchdown against TU), the Hurricane needs to establish better offensive balance. Without the top two returning running backs from last year, Anthony Watkins and Deneric Prince, can TU improve its run game this week?

It is almost assured that Northern Illinois will place extra emphasis on slowing down the high-flying aerial attack that saw quarterback Davis Brin establish a career-high 460 yards in passing, so the run game, led now by the 6-foot-2, 269-pound Steven Anderson (who had 40 yards and a touchdown on 10 rushes last week), needs to at least hold its own and contribute more than last game.

3. PLAYER TO WATCH

WR Keylon Stokes

Following an outstanding first game in which he recorded 11 receptions for 169 yards and a 19-yard touchdown that gave Tulsa a 10-point lead on the first play of the fourth quarter, Stokes looked great in his first game in 11 months. It was an impressive return to form after missing the last eight games of last season with a torn quad.

So with the Northern Illinois defense undoubtedly zeroing in on limiting his effectiveness, can he break through the extra coverage to have a similar impact again? His leadership skills in the locker room as a senior captain will also be important to helping the Golden Hurricane put last week’s disappointing ending behind them.

4. WHO WINS AND WHY

From columnist Guerin Emig: Northern Illinois returns about 15 starters from last year's MAC championship team, senior quarterback Rocky Lombardi included. TU has just enough of an athletic edge, especially at wide receiver, to stay ahead and hold on for dear life the last five minutes.

Hurricane 48, Huskies 44