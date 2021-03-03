Northeastern State at Tulsa: Hurricane closes regular season on Thursday

Notes: With Sunday’s game at SMU canceled, Tulsa concludes the regular season with a nonconference game against the Division II RiverHawks. It will count toward the Hurricane’s record but will be an exhibition for NSU, which closed its season Saturday night with a come-from-behind victory against Rogers State. ... TU has dropped eight of its past 11 games, including a 73-69 loss at UCF on Tuesday. ... The Hurricane will be the sixth or seventh seed, depending on the outcome of UCF’s Thursday game against East Carolina, in the American Athletic Conference tournament that begins March 11 in Fort Worth, Texas. ... TU and NSU have met 21 times but only five times since World War II, all won by the Hurricane including exhibitions in 2016 and 2018. ... First-year RiverHawks coach Ja Havens was a TU assistant in 2001-05, and Hurricane director of athletic performance David Deets graduated from NSU in 2000. ... The Reynolds Center remains closed to fans.