Northeastern State at Tulsa: Hurricane closes regular season on Thursday

  • Updated
Houston Tulsa

Tulsa's Curtis Haywood II looks for room against pressure from Houston's Caleb Mills (left) and Marcus Sasser during their game at the Reynolds Center on Dec. 29. TU is at home against Northeastern State at noon Thursday.

 John Clanton, Tulsa World

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Northeastern State at Tulsa

Noon Thursday, Reynolds Center

ESPN+, KXBL-99.5

NSU (5-17)

;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Davis;5-10;11.9;3.4

G;Cook;6-2;7.7;1.2

G;Locke;6-3;12.7;4.6

F;Agu;6.6;8.5;4.8

F;Sampson;6-7;13.9;6.4

TU (10-11)

;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Joiner;6-3;11.3;4.3

G;Embery-Simpson;6-3;6.8;2.3

G;Haywood;6-5;5.2;3.4

F;Rachal;6-6;14.6;7.0

C;Ugboh;7-0;2.9;2.2

Notes: With Sunday’s game at SMU canceled, Tulsa concludes the regular season with a nonconference game against the Division II RiverHawks. It will count toward the Hurricane’s record but will be an exhibition for NSU, which closed its season Saturday night with a come-from-behind victory against Rogers State. ... TU has dropped eight of its past 11 games, including a 73-69 loss at UCF on Tuesday. ... The Hurricane will be the sixth or seventh seed, depending on the outcome of UCF’s Thursday game against East Carolina, in the American Athletic Conference tournament that begins March 11 in Fort Worth, Texas. ... TU and NSU have met 21 times but only five times since World War II, all won by the Hurricane including exhibitions in 2016 and 2018. ... First-year RiverHawks coach Ja Havens was a TU assistant in 2001-05, and Hurricane director of athletic performance David Deets graduated from NSU in 2000. ... The Reynolds Center remains closed to fans.

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

