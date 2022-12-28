No. 3 Houston routs TU men 89-50 in AAC opener

For the 4,807 fans packed into the Reynolds Center on Wednesday night, it was pretty cool to see one of the best teams in the country play and play well.

It just wasn’t all that fun for the University of Tulsa, which kept it close for a little while but in the end, was on the receiving end of an 89-50 blowout loss to No. 3 Houston in the American Athletic Conference opener for both teams.

J’Wan Roberts scored 15 points and had nine rebounds for Houston (13-1, 1-0 AAC), which shot an impressive 59% from the floor (36-for-61) in the contest, the best figure for any TU opponent this season by a significant margin. Tramon Mark and Emanuel Sharp each added 14 points for the Cougars.

Bryant Selebangue led Tulsa (4-8, 0-1) with 13 points and nine rebounds. Sam Griffin added eight points and four assists and Brandon Betson also scored eight points off the bench.

“Certainly not the outcome that we were hoping for,” Tulsa coach Eric Konkol said. “I knew that this was going to be a very good team coming in here to the Reynolds Center. I’ve always had great respect for Coach (Kelvin) Sampson and his programs and watched Houston from afar, but they were very impressive today.”

It was relatively close pretty far into the opening half, but Houston used a 10-minute stretch spanning the end of the first half and into the second where it outscored Tulsa 27-4 to take control of the game and transform a tight contest into the lopsided score many expected.

“I thought that we did some things well in moments, things that we had practiced,” Konkol said. “I was happy to see us execute those things, but the overall stamina required to stay in a game against Houston is tremendous. And not just in trying to score against them, which is of course difficult and has been for everybody, but I thought their passing, their ability to share it, find shots and they got it rolling and I thought they made some difficult shots, too. But a well-rounded performance by them, that we were just not able to stay in it.”

Selebangue definitely had an impact on the game from Tulsa’s perspective, making 6-of-7 shots from the field, and he could have had even more points if he hadn’t missed his first five free throw attempts and ended up 1-for-6 from the line.

“Bryant is a guy that is very consistent, someone that we can count on to do a number of things,” Konkol said. “Of course, we want him to shoot the free throw better, something he’s been working on a lot and doing it in the moments when you’re running up and down like that becomes challenging, and he’s just got to keep getting better at it. But I thought it was a very efficient game for him tonight.”

Great start: Tulsa got off to a strong start over the first five minutes of the game, taking leads of 6-3 and going up 8-5 on Selebangue’s dunk 4:07 into the contest. TU shot 4-for-6 from the floor, with Selebangue scoring six points, and held Houston to just 2-of-7 shooting.

Following a Houston timeout at the 4:42 mark, however, things changed pretty dramatically, as the Cougars reeled off a 10-0 run over the next three-plus minutes, as Tulsa shot 0-for-5 over that stretch.

Tulsa got to within 15-13 on Betson’s 3-pointer with 11:17 left in the half, but another Houston 10-0 run gave the Cougars a double-digit lead. Later, Tulsa clawed back to within 30-24 with 5:37 to go on another Betson 3 as the shot clock expired, but Houston outscored the Golden Hurricane 13-2 the rest of the half to enter the break with a commanding 43-26 advantage.

Houston opened the second half with a 14-2 run over the first five minutes to push its lead well over 20, putting the game out of reach. Tulsa never got closer than 27 points after that.

“I thought our guys came out with great energy,” Konkol said. “They were focused in practice, some things that we had prepped for, we saw and guys executed, some of the drives on the rim and some of the quick plays and passes out. Houston adjusted a little bit on some of the things we were trying to do, but then again, it’s the stamina we talked about, being able to do it over and over and over again, play both defense and offense. But I thought our crowd – I want to give thanks to them for the energy they brought in the building with them.”

Facing the nation’s best defense: Houston entered the day leading the entire nation in field goal percentage (32.7) and held the Golden Hurricane to just 19-of-56 shooting from the floor (33.9%), which is TU’s lowest percentage of the season.

Tulsa scored 50 points, just more than the 49.8 points that Houston’s defense was allowing this season, which also is the nation’s best.

The Cougars also ranked second in the nation in defending the 3-pointer (24%) and held Tulsa to less than that in this one. TU connected on just 20% of its shots from beyond the arc (5-for-25), significantly lower than its season average of 33.7% and the second-lowest figure of the year.

Rebounding: An area where Tulsa has struggled at times this season was somewhat of a pleasant surprise in this one, as Houston only won the rebounding battle 35-31, a much closer margin than the numbers would have suggested beforehand.

The Hurricane did turn the ball over 15 times, though, while Houston had seven turnovers, leading to the Cougars outscoring Tulsa in points from turnovers, 24-4.

“Something that we’ve talked about, the numbers, we challenged,” Konkol said of the rebounding margin. “We had a lot to go get, too, and they had very few, so that’s part of it. But turnover margin they won by a good bit, so they can beat you in a number of different ways.”

By the Numbers

9.1 – percentage of 3-point attempts made by Tulsa in the second half, on 1-of-11 shooting.

12 – points scored by Houston guard Marcus Sasser, their leading scorer who entered the day averaging 16 points per game.

19 – margin in points that Tulsa was outscored off the bench by Houston, 33-14.

1 – game this season that TU’s Bryant Selebangue did not at least share the team lead in rebounds. In this one, he topped the squad with nine.

5:08 – time that Tulsa held the lead, coming early in the first half.

HOUSTON 89,

TULSA 50

HOUSTON (13-1): Roberts 7-7 1-2 15, Walker 2-7 2-2 6, Sasser 5-11 2-3 12, Shead 4-6 0-0 9, Mark 6-10 0-0 14, Francis 1-1 2-2 4, Sharp 4-7 3-3 14, Chaney 3-5 0-0 6, Arceneaux 4-5 0-0 9, Walker 0-1 0-0 0, Elvin 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 36-61 10-12 89.

TULSA (4-8): Selebangue 6-7 1-6 13, Embery-Simpson 2-5 0-0 5, Griffin 2-8 2-2 8, Pritchard 3-6 0-0 6, Gaston-Chapman 1-5 2-2 4, Dalger 2-10 2-2 6, Betson 3-9 0-0 8, Knight 0-3 0-0 0, Chukwu 0-0 0-1 0, McWright 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 19-56 7-13 50.

Halftime: Houston 43-26. 3-Point Goals: Houston 7-20 (Sharp 3-5, Mark 2-4, Arceneaux 1-2, Shead 1-3, Walker 0-1, Sasser 0-3, Walker 0-1, Elvin 0-1), Tulsa 5-25 (Betson 2-5, Pritchard 0-1, Embery-Simpson 1-4, Griffin 2-6, Dalger 0-4, Knight 0-2, McWright 0-3). Rebounds: Houston 35 (Roberts 9), Tulsa 31 (Selebangue 9). Assists: Houston 16 (Sasser 5), Tulsa 10 (Griffin, Pritchard 4). Total Fouls: Houston 16, Tulsa 15. A: 4,807 (8,355).