No. 25 TU men's soccer upsets No. 9 Marquette at home

Malik Henry-Scott scored the game-winning goal in the 74th minute to give the No. 25 Tulsa men’s soccer team a 1-0 win over No. 9 Marquette Monday night at the Hurricane Soccer and Track Stadium.

“It was a hard-fought game,” Tulsa coach Tom McIntosh said in a news release. “Marquette is a really good team in possession, they pass it out of the back very well and they sat deep against us. We had to be patient and sometimes that is really hard to do, but we did a pretty good job of it. We created 17 shots and some really good chances, and I’m really proud of the guys.”

TU is now 4-0 on the season, while Marquette dropped to 3-1.

Henry-Scott scored his second goal in as many games as he punched one into the back of the net from four yards out up the middle. Ben Barkley passed the ball forward to Rooks Hunter, who crossed it into Henry-Scott, who one-timed the ball for the score.

Tulsa's Alex Lopez logged all 90 minutes in goal and picked up his second-straight shutout.

Tulsa had a 17-8 lead in shots, including a 9-3 advantage in shots on goal, and a 10-4 lead in corner kicks.

Tulsa will return to action at 7 p.m. Saturday against Michigan State at the Hurricane Stadium.