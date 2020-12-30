No. 22 Tulsa vs. Mississippi State: Breaking down the matchups

From Bill Haisten: When Mississippi State opened its first Mike Leach season with a 44-34 victory over defending national champion LSU, it seemed that the Bulldogs might develop into a major story this season. They didn’t. They followed their LSU statement with four consecutive losses and, ultimately, a 3-7 regular-season finish. Leach is attempting to make his Air Raid system work with guys who recruited to play conventional offense, but his Bulldogs are 16th nationally in passing yards (after the 2019 Bulldogs were 109th). Mississippi State is the only FBS team with four players who totaled at least 40 catches. Mississippi State closed its regular season with a 51-32 win over Missouri, and now Leach attacks the Tulsa defense with SEC athletes and a passing attack that on 33 plays produced a gain of at least 20 yards. Also, Leach is matched with a Tulsa defense than no longer has Zaven Collins. It should be noted that Mississippi State has almost nothing in the way of a run game. Also, the Bulldogs are minus-9 on turnovers. However, unless they are especially terrible on ball security, Leach play-calls Mississippi State to a 35-30 victory over the Golden Hurricane.