No. 22 Tulsa vs. Mississippi State: Breaking down the matchups

No. 22 Tulsa vs. Mississippi State
11 a.m. Thursday
Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas
TV: ESPN
Radio: KXBL-99.5
Last meeting: None
All-time series: First meeting
When Tulsa runs
The rushing numbers for Hurricane running backs Corey Taylor II and Deneric Prince are almost identical, with both closing in on 500 yards in seven games, averaging 5.4 yards per carry and scoring three touchdowns. TU's other back, TK Wilkerson, has 317 yards in seven games with four touchdowns. Mississippi State ranks 21st nationally, allowing only 125.3 rushing yards per game.
Stat to know: 24
Taylor, a fifth-year senior from Tulsa who has played in 37 career games, has scored 24 touchdowns for the Hurricane, ranking 10th in program history.
When Tulsa passes
Quarterback Zach Smith has thrown for 1,600 yards and 12 touchdowns with eight interceptions while completing 55.8% of his passes. The Hurricane has four receivers with at least 24 receptions: Keylon Stokes, Josh Johnson, JuanCarlos Santana and Sam Crawford Jr. The Bulldogs give up 255 passing yards per game.
Stat to know: 3
Smith has completed less than half of his passes in three consecutive games. Against Navy and Cincinnati, he was a combined 23-of-55 for 334 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions.
When Mississippi State runs
The Bulldogs run the ball only 25% of the time and average a meager 2.1 yards per attempt. Running backs Jo'quavious Marks and Dillon Johnson, both freshmen, have totaled 408 yards and six touchdowns, each averaging 4.1 yards per carry.
Stat to know: 7
TU has given up seven rushing touchdowns through eight games. In three games, the other team did not produce a rushing touchdown.
When Mississippi State passes
Freshman quarterback Will Rogers is completing almost 70% of his passes, throwing for 1,828 yards and 10 touchdowns in eight games. His top target is Jaden Walley, the first freshman since 2009 to lead the team in receiving yards (691).
Stat to know: 2
The Hurricane has intercepted six passes this season, but four have come from linebacker Zaven Collins, who is not participating in the bowl after declaring for the NFL Draft. The other picks were from cornerback Allie Green IV and linebacker Justin Wright.
Special teams
TU placekicker Zack Long made six consecutive field goals before slipping in the rain and missing a 36-yarder at Cincinnati. Brandon Ruiz from Mississippi State also has made 10 field goals this season, with his misses coming from 40 and 56 yards.
Stat to know: 13
Freshman punter Lachlan Wilson has had 13 of his punts land inside the 20-yard line. Against UCF, his punts were downed inside the 10 four times.
Coaching
Mike Leach is in his first season with the Bulldogs and 19th season overall, compiling a 142-97 record. Philip Montgomery is 31-39 in six years at TU. They both have Big 12 backgrounds, with Leach coaching at Texas Tech in 2000-09 and Montgomery being an assistant at Baylor in 2008-14.
Stat to know: 16
In the Montgomery era, the Hurricane has delivered 16 come-from-behind victories including four this year.
Who wins and why
From Bill Haisten: When Mississippi State opened its first Mike Leach season with a 44-34 victory over defending national champion LSU, it seemed that the Bulldogs might develop into a major story this season. They didn’t. They followed their LSU statement with four consecutive losses and, ultimately, a 3-7 regular-season finish. Leach is attempting to make his Air Raid system work with guys who recruited to play conventional offense, but his Bulldogs are 16th nationally in passing yards (after the 2019 Bulldogs were 109th). Mississippi State is the only FBS team with four players who totaled at least 40 catches. Mississippi State closed its regular season with a 51-32 win over Missouri, and now Leach attacks the Tulsa defense with SEC athletes and a passing attack that on 33 plays produced a gain of at least 20 yards. Also, Leach is matched with a Tulsa defense than no longer has Zaven Collins. It should be noted that Mississippi State has almost nothing in the way of a run game. Also, the Bulldogs are minus-9 on turnovers. However, unless they are especially terrible on ball security, Leach play-calls Mississippi State to a 35-30 victory over the Golden Hurricane.