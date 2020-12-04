No. 22 Tulsa at Navy: Storyline, matchup and player to watch

No. 22 Tulsa at Navy
2:30 p.m. Saturday, Navy Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Maryland
Need-to-know info
TV: ESPN2
Radio: KXBL-99.5
Online: TuneIn.com
Last meeting: On Oct. 12, 2019, Navy defeated TU 45-17 in Tulsa
All-time series: Navy leads 6-1
Four downs
Top storyline
Ending the streak
Navy has prevailed in five consecutive meetings with Tulsa, all since joining the American Athletic Conference. This is the Hurricane’s best shot at beating Navy, riding the momentum of a five-game streak that has the team in contention for the league crown. The Midshipmen have lost three in a row and have played only once in the past month because of COVID-19 disruptions.
Key matchup
Navy’s ground game vs. Tulsa’s run defense
Although the Midshipmen are not as dangerous as usual with the option — or as committed to it — Navy still averages close to 200 rushing yards per game. Fullback Nelson Smith leads the way with 5.6 yards per carry. The Hurricane has mostly been solid against the run, helped by improved tackling this season.
Player to watch
Tulsa RB Deneric Prince
After sitting out last season as a transfer from Texas A&M, Prince has a team-high 356 rushing yards through six games, emerging as the Hurricane’s most dynamic ball-carrier. On six occasions, Prince has rushed for at least 20 yards.
Who wins and why?
Finally, TU conquers Navy
From Bill Haisten: If I had an 0-5 record against Navy and I were taking my University of Tulsa team to Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, I’d be tempted to start Davis Brin at quarterback. Brin was remarkable during the fourth period of Tulsa’s Nov. 19 victory over Tulane. Hurricane coach Philip Montgomery, winless in five meetings with the Midshipmen, says senior Zach Smith will be his QB starter Saturday. Slow starts have been common for the Tulsa offense this season, but Montgomery sees what I see — that Navy hasn’t been very good against the run (223 yards allowed per game and 5.6 yards allowed per attempt). The combination of the Hurricane run game and the Zaven Collins defense is enough to result in a Tulsa victory. The Hurricane catches Navy at a good time: the Midshipmen’s Super Bowl — the Army game — is scheduled for next week.
TU 30, Navy 21
