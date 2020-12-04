No. 22 Tulsa at Navy: Storyline, matchup and player to watch

Player to watch

After sitting out last season as a transfer from Texas A&M, Prince has a team-high 356 rushing yards through six games, emerging as the Hurricane’s most dynamic ball-carrier. On six occasions, Prince has rushed for at least 20 yards.

From Bill Haisten: If I had an 0-5 record against Navy and I were taking my University of Tulsa team to Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, I’d be tempted to start Davis Brin at quarterback. Brin was remarkable during the fourth period of Tulsa’s Nov. 19 victory over Tulane. Hurricane coach Philip Montgomery, winless in five meetings with the Midshipmen, says senior Zach Smith will be his QB starter Saturday. Slow starts have been common for the Tulsa offense this season, but Montgomery sees what I see — that Navy hasn’t been very good against the run (223 yards allowed per game and 5.6 yards allowed per attempt). The combination of the Hurricane run game and the Zaven Collins defense is enough to result in a Tulsa victory. The Hurricane catches Navy at a good time: the Midshipmen’s Super Bowl — the Army game — is scheduled for next week.​