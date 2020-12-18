No. 20 Tulsa at No. 6 Cincinnati: Breaking down the matchups

Luke Fickell secured enough votes to win AAC coach of the year, but Philip Montgomery 's team overachieved in a much bigger way, going from a preseason ninth-place projected finish to no worse than runner-up for the league crown.

From Bill Haisten: Tulsa has a perfect American Athletic Conference record in spite of having trailed 23-5 at UCF, 17-3 against East Carolina, 21-0 against SMU and 14-0 during the fourth quarter of the Tulane game. Time and again, there were for the Golden Hurricane lengthy stretches of offensive dysfunction countered by defensive heroism. If there is a 20-3, first-half type of problem at Cincinnati, Tulsa has no chance of recovery. The unbeaten Bearcats are the most complete team on the Hurricane schedule. During a cold but dry Saturday night in Ohio, the Hurricane defense impresses ABC’s television audience but the offense just can’t quite keep up.