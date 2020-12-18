No. 20 Tulsa at No. 6 Cincinnati: Breaking down the matchups

7 p.m. Saturday, Nippert Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio
TV: ABC
Radio: KXBL fm99.5
Last meeting: On Oct. 19, 2019, Cincinnati defeated Tulsa 24-13 in Cincinnati
All-time series: Tulsa leads 17-15-2
When Tulsa runs
Running backs Deneric Prince, Corey Taylor II and TK Wilkerson have taken turns leading the Hurricane in rushing yards, combining to average 143.1 yards per game. They will go up against a Bearcat run defense that is ranked 17th nationally, led a defensive line that has recorded 15 sacks and 31 tackles for lost yardage.
Stat to know: 3
Cincinnati's defense is allowing only 3 yards per carry.
When Cincinnati runs
Quarterback Desmond Ridder is dangerous on the ground, having rushed for 21 touchdowns in his career including 11 in the past five games. Through seven games, the Hurricane defense has given up only five rushing touchdowns.
Stat to know: 2
TU has surrendered only two run plays of 30 yards or more.
When Tulsa passes
Quarterback Zach Smith has needed time to get into rhythm in games before heating up in the second half. While leading comebacks against UCF, East Carolina and SMU, Smith threw for six TDs after halftime with one interception.
Stat to know: 13
The Bearcats are ranked second nationally with 13 interceptions, and they're also eighth with 48 passes defended.
When Cincinnati passes
Ridder is completing 66.5% of his passes and has thrown 16 touchdowns with six interceptions. Cincinnati uses a deep receiver rotation, with seven players catching at least 10 passes.
Stat to know: 5.8
TU is giving up 5.8 yards per pass attempt, an average that ranks sixth nationally.
Special teams
TU kicker Zack Long is 9-of-11 on field goals this season for an 81.8 success rate that ranked third in the American. Punter Lachlan Wilson averages 42.7 yards per punt, good for fifth in the American. Cincinnati kicker Cole Smith is 5-of-6 on the year and punter James Smith averages 43.7 yards per punt, fourth in the AAC.
Number to know: 4 and 48
Long was 4-of-4 on field goals in a win over Navy with a long of 48.
Coaching
Luke Fickell secured enough votes to win AAC coach of the year, but Philip Montgomery's team overachieved in a much bigger way, going from a preseason ninth-place projected finish to no worse than runner-up for the league crown.
Stat to know: 9
Fickell has been a part of nine teams that have won a conference championship including two as a player at Ohio State.
Who wins and why
From Bill Haisten: Tulsa has a perfect American Athletic Conference record in spite of having trailed 23-5 at UCF, 17-3 against East Carolina, 21-0 against SMU and 14-0 during the fourth quarter of the Tulane game. Time and again, there were for the Golden Hurricane lengthy stretches of offensive dysfunction countered by defensive heroism. If there is a 20-3, first-half type of problem at Cincinnati, Tulsa has no chance of recovery. The unbeaten Bearcats are the most complete team on the Hurricane schedule. During a cold but dry Saturday night in Ohio, the Hurricane defense impresses ABC’s television audience but the offense just can’t quite keep up.
Cincinnati 29, Tulsa 21
