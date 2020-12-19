No. 20 Tulsa at No. 6 Cincinnati: Breaking down the game in four downs

First down: Story of the game

TU rally falls short

Tulsa, which had won four games this season after trailing by double digits, fell behind 10-0 in the first quarter and came back to tie the game in the second half. The Hurricane relied heavily on its defense but ultimately couldn't deliver the game-saving stop on the last drive, which resulted in a field goal for Cincinnati.

Second down: Matchup that mattered

Tulsa's run game vs. Cincinnati's defense

Going up against the best run defense in the league, the Hurricane was able to establish its ground game, rushing for 199 yards and two touchdowns while averaging 5.4 yards per carry. Corey Taylor II finished with 130 yards and a touchdown and Deneric Prince added 78 yards and a score.

Third down: Game MVP

Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder

Ridder, the offensive player of the year in the league, completed 19 of 29 passes for 269 yards and a touchdown and rushed 15 times for 83 yards and another score.