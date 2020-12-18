No. 20 Tulsa at No. 6 Cincinnati: A matchup months in the making will determine AAC champ

Sixty-three days after they were originally scheduled to meet in the regular season, the University of Tulsa will finally face Cincinnati on Saturday night — this time with a title on the line.

The Hurricane is a double-digit underdog in the American Athletic Conference championship at Cincinnati’s Nippert Stadium, a role unlike the one it has played the past two months while favored in every game and extending its winning streak to six games.

What else will be unusual for TU: A prime-time platform on ABC, a stage the program hasn’t experienced in 50 years.

“You get to display your university and your program,” coach Philip Montgomery said. “I don’t know that you can really put a price tag on what this game could do for our program and more importantly, probably, for our university.”

During a turnaround season marked by schedule disruptions and thrilling conclusions, the Hurricane has been worth watching. By prevailing in the most dramatic ways possible, TU has become one of the most entertaining teams in college football despite having five games canceled.