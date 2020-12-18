No. 20 Tulsa at No. 6 Cincinnati: A matchup months in the making will determine AAC champ

Sixty-three days after they were originally scheduled to meet in the regular season, the University of Tulsa will finally face Cincinnati on Saturday night — this time with a title on the line.
The Hurricane is a double-digit underdog in the American Athletic Conference championship at Cincinnati’s Nippert Stadium, a role unlike the one it has played the past two months while favored in every game and extending its winning streak to six games.
What else will be unusual for TU: A prime-time platform on ABC, a stage the program hasn’t experienced in 50 years.
“You get to display your university and your program,” coach Philip Montgomery said. “I don’t know that you can really put a price tag on what this game could do for our program and more importantly, probably, for our university.”
During a turnaround season marked by schedule disruptions and thrilling conclusions, the Hurricane has been worth watching. By prevailing in the most dramatic ways possible, TU has become one of the most entertaining teams in college football despite having five games canceled.
“I think more than anything, they are battle-tested,” Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell said. “They have had really, really tight and close games from Day 1, from their first game of the year against Oklahoma State. Their ability to be down in a bunch of games and just continue to grind it out and find a way to be successful at the end, that’s you want in a program and that’s what you want in a team.”
The Bearcats are undefeated and the team campaigned by the conference as worthy of receiving College Football Playoff inclusion, although they were ninth in this week’s rankings. They were expected to have a good season, ranked 20th in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll and picked to finish second in the league.
TU, on the other hand, was pegged ninth out of 11 teams. While the league still had divisions, the Hurricane finished last in the West each of the previous three years, winning a combined nine games.
“There’s definitely a chip on our shoulders going into this game and knowing that we maybe weren’t selected to do as well, but we are playing for a conference championship and that is just a testament to the hard work that we have put in throughout the season,” offensive lineman Chris Paul said. “It’s just great to see the fruits of our labor paying off.”
The showdown against Cincinnati features the American’s coach of the year (Fickell), the offensive player of the year (Bearcat quarterback Desmond Ridder) and defensive player of the year (TU linebacker Zaven Collins). It has been months in the making, with the regular-season game in Tulsa moved from October to December and ultimately scrapped last week, both times because of Cincinnati’s COVID issues.
“It is difficult to take in, especially when you’re ready to play and when you want to play, but COVID is serious,” cornerback Allie Green IV said. “I would rather people be safe and healthy than play a football game.”
The Bearcats won a share of the league championship in 2014 and were runners-up last year to Memphis, having finished first in the East Division. For TU, Saturday brings an opportunity to secure the program’s first conference crown since 2012, when the Hurricane was in Conference USA.
“It’s going to be a great contest,” Montgomery said. “I’m excited to see our guys get on the field. We’ve got a lot to prove and a lot of respect to try to go gain.”
