No. 19 Tulane at Tulsa: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins on Saturday

No. 19 Tulane at Tulsa

Chapman Stadium

Saturday, 11 a.m.

Need-to-know info

TV: ESPN+

Radio: 99.5 FM

Records: Tulane 7-1, 4-0 AAC; Tulsa 3-5, 1-3

Last Meeting: Tulsa beat Tulane 20-13 on Nov. 13, 2021 in New Orleans, La.

All-time series: Tulsa leads 13-5

Forecast from Tulsa World Meteorologist Kirsten Lang: Skies will be clear behind Friday night’s storm system. We will see a light wind to start the game, with winds gradually increasing by the game’s end. For kickoff, temperatures will be in the low 50s with a light west wind. By halftime temperatures will be in the upper 50s with a south wind at 5-10 mph, and by the end of the game a gusty south wind at 20 mph with temperatures in the low 60s are expected.

1. Top Storyline

Can Tulsa play up to competition again?

As we saw earlier this season, and on numerous occasions throughout the last couple of years, Tulsa always seems to play better against elite-level competition. In their second game against a ranked opponent this season (Cincinnati was just outside the Top 25 when Tulsa played them, then climbed into the AP poll for several weeks until dropping out after last week’s loss to UCF), can the Golden Hurricane put forth another spirited performance that gives them a chance to win?

Previously this season, TU lost 35-27 to then-No. 13 Ole Miss with an opportunity to tie it in the fourth quarter, and against Cincinnati, they were close deep in the fourth quarter but ended up falling 31-21. A big win over Tulane, which entered the rankings this season for the first time since 1998, would go a long way towards helping Tulsa reach its goal of becoming bowl-eligible.

2. Key Matchup

Tulsa passing game vs. Tulane defense

No matter which Tulsa quarterback is taking snaps on Saturday, the Golden Hurricane has a potent passing game, and their ability to move the ball against a stout Tulane defense will be crucial to the game’s outcome.

Tulane sits 21st in the nation in total defense (313.6 yards per game) and is 19th in passing defense (184.6 yards per game)From columnist Guerin Emig:. The Green Wave are also tied for 22nd in allowing just 6.4 yards per passing play, so those deep bombs to Keylon Stokes will be well-defended. But one statistic that might be telling is that Tulane has just 10 sacks through eight games, and if Tulsa’s QB has enough time to find an open man, that could spell trouble for the Green Wave.

Also, Tulane has generated 13 turnovers so far — eight interceptions and five fumble recoveries, while only surrendering the ball eight times themselves, so the turnover margin for the game will be important.

3. Player to Watch

QB Davis Brin/Braylon Braxton

At this point, it’s unclear if starter Davis Brin will be able to play after the apparent shoulder injury he sustained in last week’s 45-34 loss to SMU, but if he does, all eyes will be on him to see if he can still be effective and lead Tulsa’s potent passing game the way he usually does when fully healthy.

If he can’t go, backup Braylon Braxton will be ready. He did well in relief of Brin last week, completing 8-of-14 passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for a score, almost leading a TU comeback in the fourth quarter. After seeing significant action in three games this season, Braxton still hasn’t actually played a full game yet, so if he’s the man, his ability to do it consistently through 60 minutes will be crucial to Tulsa’s fortunes.

4. Who Wins and Why

From columnist Guerin Emig: Tulane doesn't do anything great but does everything well. That's how you emerge as a November conference favorite, and how you win a trap game on the road like this one. TU battles but Tulane prevails.

Green Wave 32, Golden Hurricane 24