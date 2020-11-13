No. 19 SMU at Tulsa: Storyline, matchup and players to watch

Buechele and his army of receivers make opposing defenses look silly on a weekly basis, but the Hurricane secondary brings more size and athleticism than what SMU is used to seeing and the defensive front is physical and aggressive.

From Bill Haisten: One of the very best match-ups on the 2020 Oklahoma football calendar. TU home games typically are dramatic and close. The Golden Hurricane’s last three home victories were 34-30 over East Carolina on Oct. 30 and, last season, 34-31 over UCF and 24-21 over Wyoming. In 2012-19, TU-SMU was among the more interesting series in college football. In four Hurricane victories, the average score was 37-31. In three Mustang victories, the average score was 39-33. With 17 victories in its past 21 games, SMU has a hot program. The No. 19 Mustangs have been ranked in six consecutive AP polls, so this game is a statement opportunity for TU. The Hurricane capitalizes on a prime-time, ESPN2 platform, getting a huge fourth-quarter defensive play and a late field goal to conquer the Mustangs 37-34.