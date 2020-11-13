No. 19 SMU at Tulsa: Storyline, matchup and players to watch

No. 19 SMU at Tulsa
6 p.m. Saturday, H.A. Chapman Stadium
Need-to-know info
TV: ESPN2
Radio: KXBL-99.5
Online/streaming: TuneIn.com
Records: SMU 7-1, 4-1 AAC; TU 3-1, 3 -0
Last meeting: On Oct. 5, 2019, SMU defeated TU 43-37 in 3OT
All-time series: SMU leads 15-11
Weather: Windy, 69°
Four Downs
1. Top storyline
Putting together a complete game
In last year's heartbreaker, Tulsa led 20-9 entering the fourth quarter but lost to SMU in three overtimes. Several times this season, the Hurricane has struggled to get off to a decent start. To defeat the Mustangs and stay undefeated in the American, a full four-quarter performance will be needed.
2. Key matchup
SMU QB Shane Buechele vs. TU's defense
Buechele and his army of receivers make opposing defenses look silly on a weekly basis, but the Hurricane secondary brings more size and athleticism than what SMU is used to seeing and the defensive front is physical and aggressive.
3. Players to watch
Akayleb Evans and Allie Green IV
The Hurricane ranks 29th nationally in pass efficiency defense, and this pair of cornerbacks is a big part of the reason. They have combined for 29 tackles including 2.5 for lost yardage and three takeaways.
4. Who wins and why
From Bill Haisten: One of the very best match-ups on the 2020 Oklahoma football calendar. TU home games typically are dramatic and close. The Golden Hurricane’s last three home victories were 34-30 over East Carolina on Oct. 30 and, last season, 34-31 over UCF and 24-21 over Wyoming. In 2012-19, TU-SMU was among the more interesting series in college football. In four Hurricane victories, the average score was 37-31. In three Mustang victories, the average score was 39-33. With 17 victories in its past 21 games, SMU has a hot program. The No. 19 Mustangs have been ranked in six consecutive AP polls, so this game is a statement opportunity for TU. The Hurricane capitalizes on a prime-time, ESPN2 platform, getting a huge fourth-quarter defensive play and a late field goal to conquer the Mustangs 37-34.
TU 37, SMU 34
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!