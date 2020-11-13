No. 19 SMU at Tulsa: Hurricane seeking significant win to stay undefeated in AAC

For the University of Tulsa, a significant opportunity awaits Saturday night at H.A. Chapman Stadium.
The Hurricane hosts No. 19 SMU, looking to deliver the first season in program history with multiple victories against ranked teams.
More importantly, a win would keep TU undefeated in the American Athletic Conference with a month left in the regular season. The Mustangs enter with one league defeat at the hands of Cincinnati, the other first-place team.
“There’s still a lot more games after that, but this one would obviously put you in the driver’s seat and you get to control your destiny with it,” TU coach Philip Montgomery said. “As you kind of work your way through it, it’s obviously a huge game to get us back on track and to get us back in the flow of the season.”
Because of a series of unfortunate events related to opponents’ COVID-19 situations, the 3-1 Hurricane has played half as many games as 7-1 SMU. On only one occasion has TU had games in back-to-back weeks, and the team is coming off a game-free week after Navy became the most recent to postpone.
“It kind of speaks to our mental strength as a team to push through all the obstacles that we’ve seen this year,” tight end James Palmer said. “To be able to perform at a high level and be able to prepare as much as we’ve been able to, it allows us to win games. I think that’s all that matters.”
The rivalry with SMU has been entertaining, with the past seven outcomes in the series determined by 10 points or fewer. The Mustangs haven’t won in Tulsa since 2009, and the teams have traded victories the past four years.
“This is one of those games that I think will come down to the wire again,” Montgomery said. “If you get a chance to get a lead you better keep pouring it on and you better continue to keep driving and you better continue to stay positive and stay locked in because there's too many weapons on both sides not to.”
Last season, TU led by three touchdowns in the fourth quarter but stumbled in heartbreaking fashion, missing a field goal in the second overtime that would have won the game. SMU went on to prevail in the third overtime.
Asked whether that painful memory will play a role in this year’s meeting, Hurricane safety Cristian Williams said: “We don’t really look at the past or dwell on the past too often. We try to go 1-0 this week and that’s what we’re going to do this week.”
TU has faced elite offenses (Oklahoma State, Central Florida) and fared well, but will be challenged by a Mustang team loaded with weapons including the most productive passer in college football, senior Shane Buechele.
“It’s going to be a great test for us,” Montgomery said. “I’m just excited to get our guys back on the field and get an opportunity to play and kind of see where we are with all the different dynamics that we’ve had throughout our season.”
The Hurricane is a slight favorite at home, perhaps an indication of how the team is perceived during what has been an impressive turnaround season that has prompted TU to become a league contender.
“I think what stands out to me honestly is they just play really hard and they play really tough,” SMU coach Sonny Dykes said this week. “The word that comes up to me was when you see them play – they’re gritty. They’ve got a lot of grit to their team.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!