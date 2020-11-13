No. 19 SMU at Tulsa: Hurricane seeking significant win to stay undefeated in AAC

The rivalry with SMU has been entertaining, with the past seven outcomes in the series determined by 10 points or fewer. The Mustangs haven’t won in Tulsa since 2009, and the teams have traded victories the past four years.

“This is one of those games that I think will come down to the wire again,” Montgomery said. “If you get a chance to get a lead you better keep pouring it on and you better continue to keep driving and you better continue to stay positive and stay locked in because there's too many weapons on both sides not to.”

Last season, TU led by three touchdowns in the fourth quarter but stumbled in heartbreaking fashion, missing a field goal in the second overtime that would have won the game. SMU went on to prevail in the third overtime.

Asked whether that painful memory will play a role in this year’s meeting, Hurricane safety Cristian Williams said: “We don’t really look at the past or dwell on the past too often. We try to go 1-0 this week and that’s what we’re going to do this week.”

TU has faced elite offenses (Oklahoma State, Central Florida) and fared well, but will be challenged by a Mustang team loaded with weapons including the most productive passer in college football, senior Shane Buechele.