No. 19 SMU at Tulsa: Everything you need to know about the game in four downs

As the second quarter got under way at H.A. Chapman Stadium, Tulsa had committed two turnovers and missed on a short field goal attempt. Meanwhile, in this important clash of American Athletic Conference rivals, 19th-ranked SMU had rolled to a 21-0 lead. The TU defense limited the Mustangs to fewer than 200 first-half total yards, and yet SMU took a 24-7 advantage to the halftime locker room. SMU seemed destined for a road rout, but the Golden Hurricane did what it typically does in these situations — it scrambled and battled and rallied to a 28-24 victory. For the first time in program history, a Tulsa team has beaten two nationally ranked opponents (UCF and SMU) in a season. Tulsa QB Zach Smith passed for 325 yards. On the third of his three touchdown passes, he connected with tight end James Palmer with 2:11 left to play.