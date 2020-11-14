No. 19 SMU at Tulsa: Everything you need to know about the game in four downs

First down: Story of the game
Rough start, memorable comeback
As the second quarter got under way at H.A. Chapman Stadium, Tulsa had committed two turnovers and missed on a short field goal attempt. Meanwhile, in this important clash of American Athletic Conference rivals, 19th-ranked SMU had rolled to a 21-0 lead. The TU defense limited the Mustangs to fewer than 200 first-half total yards, and yet SMU took a 24-7 advantage to the halftime locker room. SMU seemed destined for a road rout, but the Golden Hurricane did what it typically does in these situations — it scrambled and battled and rallied to a 28-24 victory. For the first time in program history, a Tulsa team has beaten two nationally ranked opponents (UCF and SMU) in a season. Tulsa QB Zach Smith passed for 325 yards. On the third of his three touchdown passes, he connected with tight end James Palmer with 2:11 left to play.
Second down: Matchup that mattered
A-plus effort from the TU defense
In eight games before Saturday, SMU averaged 526 total yards and 40.5 points per game. Even as Tulsa’s offensive mistakes allowed the Mustangs to take leads of 21-0 and 24-7, Tulsa’s defensive effort never waned. From linebackers Treyvon Reeves, Justin Wright and Zaven Collins, and from tackle Jaxon Player, there was never a letdown in ferocity. SMU finished with 351 total yards. With 1:29 remaining in the fourth period, SMU’s final possession ended when Collins intercepted a Shane Buechele pass.
Third down: Game MVPs
Offense: Tulsa’s Zach Smith
Defense: Tulsa’s Zaven Collins
Collins is playing with pain, having sustained a turf-toe injury against East Carolina two weeks ago. Against SMU, he totaled six tackles and had the victory-clinching interception. During the opening quarter, a Smith pass was intercepted and returned for an SMU touchdown. Smith also lost a fumble that led to an SMU TD. Smith recovered with a season-best total of 325 passing yards. Two of his receivers — Keylon Stokes and Josh Johnson — topped the 100-yard mark.
Fourth down: What’s next?
Against Tulane, a Thursday game
Before Saturday, because of schedule disruptions, the Golden Hurricane played only three games during a span of 54 days. Now, after having hosted SMU on Saturday, TU has a short week before Tulane visits for a 6:30 p.m. conference contest Thursday. With a 38-12 victory over Army, Tulane improved to 5-4 overall. The Green Wave is 2-4 in the American Athletic Conference.
— Bill Haisten, Tulsa World
