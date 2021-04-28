NFL Draft: Zaven Collins' incredible journey continues with Thursday's first round

“Collins’ tape is fun to watch because he just wrecks plays,” ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. said in his final prospect rankings, which include Collins at No. 34. “He has a rare blend of size and skills, and he could play any linebacker spot — maybe some defensive end, too — at the next level.”

According to Pro Football Talk, the Pittsburgh Steelers are eyeing Collins and Alabama running back Najee Harris at No. 24. An intriguing prospect because of his size, athleticism and versatility, Collins could go as high as No. 16 to the Arizona Cardinals.

Wherever he lands, Thursday night will launch the next chapter in Collins’ already incredible journey. In advance of his junior season, he thought he might have a chance to get drafted but worried about the effect COVID-19 might have on the season.

“We got the chance to play and I just went out and went crazy,” he said. “My draft stock kind of went up from (Round) 7 to whatever it was, 5 or 4 or 6, to 3 and then it jumped up to 1. I was kind of like, ‘Oh, man, this got out of hand quick.’”

Unaffected by the explosion of publicity surrounding him, Collins kept plugging away with his workouts after deciding to leave early for the NFL. He has targeted goals for himself along the way, going from hoping to be drafted to wanting to be a top-20 pick.