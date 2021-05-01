New Tulsa and Oklahoma women's basketball coaches announce staffs; Stiles moves from OU to TU

New University of Tulsa women's basketball coach Angie Nelp announced three additions to her coaching staff on Friday, including Jackie Stiles, who spent the past two seasons as an assistant at Oklahoma.

Nelp, who accepted the Tulsa job last month after four seasons as an assistant coach at Arizona State, also announced the hiring of Dodie Dunson II and Sydni Means.

“I am thrilled to have Jackie, Dodie, and Sydni join our TU family,” Nelp said in a news release. “All three are amazing individuals who embody the values and mission of our program and The University of Tulsa. They are genuinely passionate about the development of our young women for success both on and off the court. I am excited to work alongside such gifted coaches as we serve our student-athletes, university and community.”

Prior to her two seasons at OU, Stiles was an assistant coach at her alma mater, Missouri State, for six seasons (2013-19). One of the most prolific players in college basketball history, Stiles ranks third all-time with 3,393 career points. She was the top scorer all-time in NCAA Division I women’s basketball from 2001-17 and helped then-Southwest Missouri State reach the 2001 Final Four.