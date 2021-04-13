New TU women's basketball coach Angie Nelp: 'We will have a program that competes for championships'

“Our program will emulate what the University of Tulsa is about,” Nelp said. “We will pursue excellence in all we do. We will have a program that competes for championships. We won’t just win; we will win the right way. We will prepare our players for life beyond basketball.”

Nelp, who is from Eufaula, has a pedigree that featured rampant success as a player. At Canadian High School, she won a state championship, was MVP of the state tournament and was the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year in 1998. At Colorado State, she scored 1,397 points, led the Rams to three NCAA Tournament appearances and was inducted into the athletic hall of fame in 2019.

As part of a coaching career that included assistant tenures at Mercer and Rice, Nelp studied under some of the best in the game. She also was a graduate assistant at Arkansas and assistant director of operations at Marquette.

“Tulsa has hit a home run with the hiring of Angie Nelp,” said Curt Miller, general manager and head coach of the WNBA’s Connecticut Sun. “I had the pleasure of coaching Angie in college and have stayed close with her throughout her coaching journey. She has a tremendous basketball IQ and has been a coach on the floor since her playing days. She is a proven winner but most importantly will be a tremendous role model and servant leader to her players.”